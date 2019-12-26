LSUMaven
How to Watch/Listen: No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma in 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West

With Christmas now come and gone, the LSU players and coaching staff will spend the next 48 hours putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners. 

The Tigers are currently 13.5 point favorites to knock off the Sooners and advance to their fourth national championship in the last 20 years, coincidentally all of which have been played in New Orleans.

At the same time Tiger fans across Louisiana will start making their way to Atlanta for the second time in December. A potential trip to New Orleans is a much easier trek than the eight hour ride or expensive plane trip to Atlanta a day after Christmas.

So if you're unable to make it out to the 2019 Peach Bowl, here's a few ways in which you can watch or listen to the game on Saturday.

TV: ESPN (3:00 p.m.)

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Glen West

