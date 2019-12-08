ESPN Announces Start Time for 2019 Peach Bowl

LSU was announced as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff Sunday morning, meaning the Tigers will face off against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

ESPN announced the kickoff times for both the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl after the rankings were announced. The Peach Bowl, featuring the Tigers and Sooners will be kicked off at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time (CT) with the Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson immediately following at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, committee chairman Rob Mullins gave the reasoning behind LSU ultimately earning the No. 1 spot.

"It was really close," Mullins said. "The past couple weeks, we've seen an LSU defense healthy and playing better. Continued quality play out of Joe Burrow. This week we just felt that LSU deserved that No. 1 seed."

LSU opens as 11 point favorites over the Sooners according to BetOnline.

Coach Ed Orgeron joined the ESPN crew Sunday after the rankings were released to talk about the Tigers' earning the No. 1 spot. Orgeron will spend the next week recruiting while the players will have a week off before starting to prepare for the No. 4 Sooners.

"It didn't matter to us. Anytime. Anywhere. Anybody. We're ready to play," Orgeron said.