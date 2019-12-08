LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

ESPN Announces Start Time for 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West

LSU was announced as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff Sunday morning, meaning the Tigers will face off against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

ESPN announced the kickoff times for both the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl after the rankings were announced. The Peach Bowl, featuring the Tigers and Sooners will be kicked off at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time (CT) with the Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson immediately following at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, committee chairman Rob Mullins gave the reasoning behind LSU ultimately earning the No. 1 spot.

"It was really close," Mullins said. "The past couple weeks, we've seen an LSU defense healthy and playing better. Continued quality play out of Joe Burrow. This week we just felt that LSU deserved that No. 1 seed."

LSU opens as 11 point favorites over the Sooners according to BetOnline.

Coach Ed Orgeron joined the ESPN crew Sunday after the rankings were released to talk about the Tigers' earning the No. 1 spot. Orgeron will spend the next week recruiting while the players will have a week off before starting to prepare for the No. 4 Sooners.

"It didn't matter to us. Anytime. Anywhere. Anybody. We're ready to play," Orgeron said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Wins Broyles Award

Glen West
0

Award goes to top assistant coach in college football

LSU Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Finalist For 2019 Season

Glen West
0

Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon round out the finalists

Glen West

Joe Burrow was named a Heisman Finalist on Monday night. Check out this amazing video narrated by…

0

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Finalist for Heisman Trophy

Glen West
0

Burrow joins Hurts, Young, Fields as three finalists for the Heisman

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron One of Six Finalists for the Munger Award

Glen West
0

Munger Award goes to top head coach in the country

LSU Basketball Wins Fourth Straight With Commanding 109-59 Victory over Northwestern State

Glen West
1

Tigers have now beaten last two opponents by combined 86 points

LSU Football Dominates the AP All-SEC Team, Orgeron Named SEC Coach of the Year

Glen West
0

10 Tiger players selected to AP All-SEC first and second teams

An Early Look at No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma in 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West
0

Peach Bowl will feature battle of the country's top-two offenses

LSU Earns No. 1 Ranking in College Football Playoff, Will Face Oklahoma in First Round

Glen West
0

Tigers and Sooners to play in Peach Bowl, Ohio State, Clemson will face off in Fiesta Bowl

Three Observations: LSU Deserves No. 1 Spot in College Football Playoff After Convincing Win over No. 4 Georgia

Glen West
0

No more questions about the LSU defense and Joe Burrow's Heisman statement