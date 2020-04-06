LSU Football Legends Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

On Monday, the NFL released its "All-Decade" 2010's team with former LSU cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu making the list. The news comes on the same day that LSU was named "DBU" by Sports Illustrated so to see two members of the purple and gold secondary represent the NFL decade team is no surprise.

Both Peterson and Mathieu left behind illustrious careers at LSU headlined by both winning the Bednarik Award in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011. Despite their on the field success, Peterson and Mathieu's arrival to Baton Rouge were very different.

Peterson came to LSU as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 6 overall player in the 2008 recruiting class according to 247Sports. He recorded 135 tackles with seven interceptions, 22 bass breakups as well as two punt returns in his three year career with the Tigers.

Mathieu on the other hand, came in as the No. 15 ranked cornerback in the 2010 class and outside of LSU and Tennessee, didn't hold many noteworthy offers. Yet in his two seasons with the Tigers, Mathieu became the gold standard of what an LSU defensive back was supposed to be on the field.

He recorded 133 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, six sacks, 16 pass breakups, four interceptions and 11 forced fumbles in his two-year career. Like Peterson, Mathieu returned two punts in the 2011 season, a year that saw him become a Heisman Trophy finalist and first-team All-American.

LSU went a perfect 12-0 during the regular season in 2011, setting up a national championship date with Alabama in New Orleans. In one of the more unforgettable games in Tigers' history, LSU lost 21-0 to the Crimson Tide.

Peterson would go on to be drafted No. 5 overall in the 2010 draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where he has spent the last decade as one of the elite lockdown corners in the league. In 10 seasons with the Cardinals, Peterson has made eight pro bowls and been selected to the All-Pro team on four different occasions, three of them as a first-team member.

After being kicked off the team in 2012, Mathieu was selected in the third round by the Cardinals in the 2013 NFL draft, where he completely turned his life around, becoming one of the elite safeties in the game. He spent his first five years in Arizona, right next to Peterson before spending a season in Houston and most recently signing a three-year contract with Kansas City.

As a captain of the team, Mathieu helped guide the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory this past season and was also named a First-Team All-Pro for the second time as well.

Peterson and Mathieu both had legendary collegiate careers they have both backed up in the NFL. With neither particularly close to retiring, it'll be interesting to see if they can make a case for the 2020's All-Decade team when it's all said and done.