Video: LSU Players React to Locking Up SEC West with Win Over Arkansas

Glen West

LSU won the SEC West for the first time in eight years with Saturday's 56-20 win over Arkansas. Yet there was no celebration from the players after the game who considered it just one more step in the direction towards the team's ultimate goal of winning a national championship.

"Business as usual," quarterback Joe Burrow said after the game. "It was never goal this year to win the West, we've got more goals ahead of us."

Whether it was 253 combined yards for junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Thad Moss becoming the all-time leader for receptions by a tight end in a single-season or Burrow becoming the first 4,000 yard passer at LSU, the message has remained the same.

Here's a taste of what LSU players had to say after the win and what the team is now focusing on with one game left in the regular season.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow on Edwards-Helaire's performance, clinching the SEC West

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (junior running back)

Edwards-Helaire on his big day and how the offense has progressed throughout the season

Lloyd Cushenberry (senior center)

Cushenberry on offensive line stepping up after rough start

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens on defense turning a corner, locking up the SEC West

Jacob Phillips (junior linebacker)

Phillips on his performance and looking forward to matchup with Texas A&M

