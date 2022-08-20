Practice Report: LSU Fall Camp Day 14

LSU was in Tiger Stadium for the first time of fall camp as they went through practice and a scrimmage. With head coach Brian Kelly looking to get his squad hyped up, the Tigers looked rejuvenated to be in Death Valley.

It was a short media viewing on Saturday, but certainly jam packed with the Bayou Bengals going through the motions. Kelly spoke earlier this week on how he plans to shake up the offensive line a little bit on Saturday and he did just that.

Following practice, Kelly held a press conference where he hit on a number of key subjects ranging from the offensive line, John Emery’s status and how he plans to name a starting quarterback soon.

Here are a few details from Saturday:

Offensive Line Rotations

The first-team rotation has been:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Tre’Mond Shorts

C: Garrett Dellinger

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Anthony Bradford

Though on Saturday offensive line coach Brad Davis and Coach Kelly decided to switch things up a little bit to test their depth. Cam Wire went through a few drills at first team right tackle, Anthony Bradford at right guard, Garrett Dellinger at center, Miles Frazier at left guard and Will Campbell at left tackle.

It’s clear Campbell will be in the starting rotation. As versatile as he is, he hasn’t skipped a beat at any slot he steps into. The starting rotation still appears to be clear, but Kelly is still playing around with things here.

Quarterbacks

Kelly spoke on the quarterback situation at length today. He reiterated it’s a two-man race between Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels with the plan being to redshirt Walker Howard unless an emergency situation appears.

Here’s Kelly speaking on the battle and how he plans to name a starter “pretty soon”:

When asked about the experience of Daniels and the three years of playing time he had at Arizona State, Kelly was complimentary of his “management” and “calming presence” he brings to this offense.

Kelly spoke on Daniels’ game at length:

John Emery

Throughout camp, Emery has been taking significant snaps with the second team. As far as first team rotations go, it’s been a majority of Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain leading the way with Cain certainly looking the part.

The Emery situation could be more than on-field play. When asked about his status, Kelly reiterated he is in good standing from a football standpoint, but couldn’t go into detail about anything else, referencing the “Buckley Amendment.”

“Everything he’s done for us has been outstanding in football,” Kelly said on Saturday. “Anything else that arises would not be anything that I can comment on because of privacy rights. So I think you guys can put the rest together.”

Kelly stated Emery will be in the rotation this year, but it certainly appears there may be some things to work out beforehand.

Final Thoughts

The entire LSU community is waiting to see what happens with the quarterback competition. As things wind down during fall camp, it certainly feels a starter will be named very, very soon. Throughout Saturday’s practice in Tiger Stadium, both Nussmeier and Daniels took first team reps, but volume has been a bit inconsistent.

For Emery, his status could be in limbo, but Kelly couldn’t go into depth with anything “by law.” Either way, this running back room has looked solid during camp with both Goodwin and Cain looking the part.