Tiger Predictions: LSU Football Avoids Losing Season In Shootout Victory Over Ole Miss

Tigers have opportunity to close 2020 on a strong note, get back to .500 on the season

LSU enters Saturday afternoon's 2020 season finale against Ole Miss with an opportunity to finish at .500, a feat that three weeks ago felt nearly impossible. Players and coaches have talked all week about the rejuvenated locker room after such an impressive win over No. 11 Florida a week ago.

With the offseason right around the corner, finishing the season off with two straight wins would be a huge momentum boost for the young players as well as the incoming talent.

"I've been at Ole Miss, this is their red letter game," Ed Orgeron said. "They're gonna come in here on fire and I told the team we're gonna have to play our best game."

Here are a few final predictions from Saturday's home season finale.

Score Prediction: LSU 45, Ole Miss 38

The line on this game has jumped around a lot this week with LSU initially favored by 1.5 points but now its the visiting Rebels who are favored by 2.5 points. Much like LSU earlier this season, the Rebels will likely come to Tiger Stadium fired up after going three weeks without playing a game.

Ole Miss under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin has quickly established itself with one of the most explosive offenses in the SEC. Behind starting quarterback Matt Corral and running back Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss' offense ranks No. 3 in total offense at 563 yards per game and also ranks No. 3 in the SEC in scoring at 39.8 points per game.

Kiffin has unlocked Corral specifically as the sophomore has thrown for 2,744 yards and 24 touchdowns in eight games, nearly eliminating last year's quarterback against the Tigers, John Rhys Plumlee, completely from the equation. Unlike the last two quarterbacks the LSU defense has faced in Mac Jones and Kyle Trask, Corral has proven to be a bit more mobile which is something the defense has struggled with this season.

The good news for the Tigers is that star receiver Elijah Moore won't be playing as he announced on Thursday that he'd be opting out of the rest of the 2020 season.

LSU's defensive gameplan will likely follow a similar script to the one used last week against Florida. While the Tigers surrendered a bunch of yards to the Gators (over 600 for the third time this season), what the defense was able to do was get critical stops in the redzone and force turnovers.

Corral has thrown nine interceptions and the young LSU players, headlined by Elias Ricks, have shown a propensity at forcing turnovers. One or two could be the difference in what's expected to be a high scoring affair. Orgeron wants to see one major area of weakness addressed in the Tigers' season finale.

"No busts," Orgeron said. "Keep the ball in front of us. Stay between the goal posts and the man and tackle. We're gonna have to stop the run, it's the fastest offense we've got. The thing that hurts you is the deep balls."

On offense, Orgeron said Thursday that Max Johnson will earn his second consecutive start after tossing for 239 yards and three touchdowns against Florida. Johnson really proved to be a starter for the future as he not only made timely throws but didn't turn the ball over.

He's developed a great rapport with freshman Kayshon Boutte and was really able to spread the ball around against Florida. Because Ole Miss has one of the worst defenses in college football, expect a big day at the office for Johnson and his weapons and potentially a dominant performance from one of the three running backs.

Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry both had efficient outings last week and the Rebels allow 217 yards per game on the ground. Remember last year Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded one of his best statistical outings a season ago with 172 rushing yards in a 58-37 win in 2019.

Davis-Price has been ruled out by Orgeron and while Curry nor John Emery measure up to Edwards-Helaire's insane production a season ago, expect one or possibly both of them to eclipse the 100-yard marker.

This should be an entertaining back and forth, one that possibly ends with whoever has the ball last. A few timely turnovers and an efficient offensive performance helps LSU ultimately end the season with its first win streak of 2020.