Previewing LSU Football’s 2022 National Signing Day

It’s coming down to the wire for Brian Kelly’s first National Signing Day as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. With a fresh staff and December signing period under his belt, it’s all starting to come together for this revamped program.

The Tigers have a myriad of targets on their radar as Wednesday’s signing day inches closer and closer. From five-star linebacker Harold Perkins to four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen, the final push has been in full effect for this staff.

Here are a few prospects to monitor come National Signing Day for LSU:

Harold Perkins (LB) (1:15 p.m announcement)

Perkins is one of the most sought-after recruits left on the board and rightfully so. An athletic specimen on the gridiron, his versatility is what makes him so special. With numerous schools in his ear, the Tigers are still heavily in the mix.

After committing to Texas A&M at the Under Armour All-American game in early January, he backed off his pledge rather quickly, keeping his options open. Taking a visit to Billy Napier’s Florida Gators this month and his final visit to Death Valley over the weekend, it’s looking like a two-man race between the Tigers and Gators.

Perkins’ visit to Gainesville is worth noting. With Napier changing the culture and making it a more player friendly environment, it’s given Perkins much to think about.

“The new staff is taking better care of the players in terms of the housing situation and building up the facilities,” Perkins said to 247Sports. “I wasn’t really rocking with the old staff or how they did things but I see a lot of positive changes going down and I’m for sure going to give them a hard look.”

A player who can boost this recruiting class from good to great, Kelly and this LSU staff will continue their all-out pursuit of one of the nation’s best athletes come Wednesday. After a successful visit to Baton Rouge this previous weekend, the weekend before signing day, the Tigers got the final voice in his ear before he signs the dotted line.

TreVonte’ Citizen (RB) (11 a.m. announcement)

It’s no secret newly named running backs coach Frank Wilson is laying it all on the line to sign the coveted running back. After accepting the gig, Wilson has gone all out to land the Lake Charles native in Citizen.

Keeping Louisiana talent in-state has been a main priority for this LSU staff and landing one of the state’s best prospects would be a key piece to this class. Citizen was an LSU commit for much of the fall before backing off his pledge with the parting of Ed Orgeron and has taken numerous trips since.

After naming a final four of LSU, Miami, Auburn and Florida, the pursuit of Citizen became that much greater as we enter the home stretch. It’s been an all-out blitz by Napier and the Gators since he took over in Gainesville, and after stealing prized Louisiana running back Trevor Etienne earlier this month, the Gators will be looking to do the same with Citizen.

Citizen has taken visits to each of his final four schools over the last few weeks and it’ll ultimately come down to who he feels the most comfortable with before signing as it’s all about relationships for the Louisiana native.

Jacoby Mathews (Safety) (7 p.m. announcement)

One of the top defensive backs left on the market, Mathews is as key a target as they come for this LSU staff. After losing much of their talent in the secondary, as well as gaining a handful of transfers, the addition of Mathews is crucial for this squad.

The former Tigers commit and No. 5 safety in the Sports Illustrated All-American 2022 class, Mathews stock has grown drastically as this year’s cycle winds down. After most expected Mathews to commit to Texas A&M, he elected to push his commitment back to National Signing Day, rather than signing early, giving the Tigers and others more time to sell him on their program.

Mathews has taken an official visit to Gainesville recently and most believe this is LSU’s biggest competitor. After former LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond joined Napier’s staff at Florida, they became an instant destination for Mathews, who developed a great relationship with Raymond over the last few years.

"It definitely boosted [their chances]," Mathews told Sports Illustrated’s AllGators after his official visit. "I feel comfortable if I was to sign the paper to Florida."

It’ll come down to the wire for Mathews, who could be leaning towards signing with Florida, but with the Tigers heavily in the mix, he could commit back to LSU and provide depth to this new secondary.

Danny Lewis (TE) (9:30 a.m. announcement)

The former Cincinnati commit reopened his recruitment once offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock announced he was leaving the Bearcats and taking his talent to LSU. As soon as he backed off his Cincinnati pledge, Lewis became a hot name in the recruiting game, earning offers from LSU, Alabama, and Florida, among others.

A Louisiana native and high rising prospect, it’s become a three-man race between LSU, Alabama and Florida to land the versatile tight end. Taking visits to all three over the last two weeks, it’s going to come down to the buzzer for Kelly and LSU, who may just have the lead on this one.

Lewis took a midweek official visit to Death Valley last week before going over to Gainesville for the weekend, getting a taste of what each school has to offer. Napier and the Gators have been dipping heavily into Louisiana to secure some of the state’s top talent, but the Tigers could have the edge here.

After being committed to Cincinnati and developing a relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, it could be the edge in landing the high rising tight end. With Denbrock now taking over offensive duties for the Tigers, LSU is in a great spot to sign the Westgate product.

Caleb Douglas (WR)

An under the radar recruit, Douglas saw his stock rise heavily throughout his senior season, reeling in offers from all over the country after backing off his USC pledge. It’s clear to see why a myriad of schools are looking to land the Texas native given his freakish athleticism.

At 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, Douglas is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses and once in open space, he’s twitchy enough to shake defenders off instantly. After Kelly and LSU added former Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to their staff, Hankton hit the recruiting trail quickly for the Tigers, dishing out his first LSU offer to Douglas shortly after accepting the gig.

After visiting with the Florida Gators, Napier’s staff showed Douglas what they’re all about, and being so thin at the receiver position makes them that much more of a destination. Losing key receivers to the transfer portal and graduation, it could provide Douglas with a chance to be an immediate impact player for the Gators.

Over the last 10 days, it’s been LSU and Florida at the top of Douglas’s list. Getting in-home visits from each and ultimately visiting Baton Rouge this previous weekend, Kelly and Napier look to battle it out for yet another prized recruit left on the board.