A Few LSU Football 2020 Commits Announce Decisions Ahead of Early Signing Period

Glen West

For a few LSU 2020 commits, Tiger fans won’t have to wait on pins and needles to find out if they’ll sign when the Early Signing Period starts on Dec. 18.


Three-star quarterback TJ Finley took to Twitter Sunday night to announce that not only would he be signing with the Tigers on Dec. 18 but that he’d be practicing with the team ahead of the Peach Bowl.


The Ponchatoula quarterback has been a frequent visitor of LSU practice in 2019 and should gain valuable experience as an early enrollee.

Four-star linebacker Josh White also went to Twitter over the weekend to announce he’d be signing with the Tigers officially on Dec. 18.

The Houston native is one of two inside linebackers committed to the 2020 class, alongside four-star Antoine Sampah. White is the No. 7 ranked inside linebacker in the 2020 class.

Three-star offensive guard Xavier Hill will also be signing on Dec. 18, the 6-foot-3, 325 pound Mississippi native announced.

Hill is the No. 11 recruit out of Mississippi and decided to stick with the Tigers after making an official visit to Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Tigers have 23 hard commits and are pushing hard to finish the class off the right way, going after five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and five-star running back Zachary Evans.

According to 247sports, the Tigers are the favorites to land Evans at the moment while Burch is predicted to land in Clemson. Burch is committing on Dec. 19 while Evans will be committing on Jan. 2.

