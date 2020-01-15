LSU Junior Inside Linebacker Patrick Queen Announces Decision to Enter 2020 NFL Draft

Junior inside linebacker Patrick Queen became the second member of the LSU defense to declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft. Queen is coming off of his most impressive game as a starter for the Tigers in the national championship win over Clemson.

In the 42-25 win, Queen recorded eight tackles and a sack, earning him Defensive MVP for the national championship. Queen said Tuesday after the win that he'd take some time to discuss his future with the program and make an announcement at the right time.

"Got to go home and talk to my parents and Coach O, do everything the right way," Queen said. "But LSU is always going to be capable of doing what we did this year. We've got great players, great coaches. As long as we believe in each other, we'll be able to accomplish anything."

In three seasons with the Tigers, Queen recorded 131 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and an interception.

Alongside Jacob Phillips, Queen was the anchor of the middle of the field, known for his ability and quickness to get to the edge and chase down speedy running backs and receivers. Sophomore Damone Clark seems the most likely candidate to to replace Queen at inside linebacker.

Considering the strong nature of his performance, particularly towards the end of the season, Queen seems like a day two draft pick at the worst.

"As I reflect upon this year's incredible season, I feel nothing but gratitude for every moment," Queen said. "Greatness is only possible with a collective team effort paired with an unwavering support system. My time at LSU has given me an unbreakable bond with incredible people. The opportunities LSU has given me are ones I will cherish my entire life."



The deadline for juniors to declare early is Monday so expect a bit more decisions to be made over the next few day.