2022 Receiver Randy Masters Another “Explosive” Texas Recruit LSU Football Would Love to Have

One of Randy Masters first interactions with a member of the LSU program was a happy accident. The 2022 receiver tagged the Tigers' Justin Jefferson in one of his posts and much to his surprise, Jefferson actually reached out to Masters a little while later.

"He just sent me a DM and all it read was 'keep grinding little bro,'" Masters said. "That meant a lot to me."

Since then, not only has Masters picked up an offer from the Tigers but he's become one of the more coveted prospects at receiver in the entire 2022 class.

Outside of LSU, Masters says TCU, Baylor, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and SMU are all teams that have stayed in contact and shown the most interest. Masters and LSU try to communicate on a weekly basis as he's built a strong rapport with analyst Caleb Young.

"He likes that I'm a playmaker, they don't know which position they'd want me to play yet so he's got me talking with both the offensive and defensive staffs," Masters said. "I know how to play both receiver and defensive back really well so I don't really have a preference."

Most recently, Masters spoke with passing game coordinator Scott Linehan and he talked with Masters about how great a fit he'd be in the offense. At 6-foot-0, 165 pounds, Masters primarily plays on the outside but feels confident he could adjust well to any role that's asked of him.

"I feel like I'm a great fit within that offense because they love to spread it out," Masters said. "I'm fast, I'm quick, I have the right size and I really feel that I'm dangerous anywhere you put me."

LSU was one of Masters' initial offers, coming at about the midway point of his sophomore season, a season that ended with a state championship ring. The Shadow Creek High School star out of Pearland, Texas is currently a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.

Fresh off that state title win, the first ever in program history for Shadow Creek, Masters really wants a repeat performance but knows he must be even better to get his team back to the promised land. An area he hopes to improve on as a junior is in the blocking game.

LSU has made it a priority to go after Texas recruits the last couple of years, reeling in three from the Lone Star state in the 2021 class alone. Masters is close with another member of the 2022 cycle that is a target for the Tigers, cornerback Denver Harris.

Harris is currently the No. 5 cornerback prospect in the country out of Houston, Texas according to 247Sports. His high school, North Shore, is about a 35 minute drive from Masters’ Shadow Creek.

"We talk everyday and we talk about wanting to play somewhere close to home and as everybody knows, LSU is on top right now," Masters said. "We fit the program, we like the culture and we feel like we can fit in that system."

Every young player has those select few professional athletes they like to model their style of play after as much as possible. For Masters he likes watching and studying film on CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill on offense while on the defensive side of the ball, he sticks to Jalen Ramsey.

"I love how he uses his explosiveness to just break down a defensive player," Masters said of Hill. "He's not the tallest guy so that means you've really got to be polished in a lot of other areas and that's what I try to do."

LSU is one of the schools that Masters grew up watching in Texas and it was never too hard to channel surf on a Saturday afternoon or evening and find the purple and gold.

"A road trip for the family wouldn't be too hard coming from Texas and I also have some real close family that lives in Louisiana, in Lake Charles," Masters said. So it'd be great to be able to play in front of them and just show them what I can do."