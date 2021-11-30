A Look at the Reaction to the LSU Hire of Brian Kelly from Players, Recruits and National Analysts

Sense of excitement and confidence that Kelly to LSU is destined for success

With Brian Kelly taking over the LSU football program, the attention immediately shifts to building on the 2022 recruiting class and maintaining this talent-rich roster. As Dec. 15th’s early signing day looms over the Tigers, Kelly and this staff have a small stretch to lock in their elite talent.

After news broke Monday evening, it’s been a pretty positive outlook on the hire of Kelly, with both players and staff pleased with the addition. Media personality Colin Cowherd took to Twitter to dive into his thoughts, praising the former Notre Dame head coach.

“Brian Kelly has seen the talent that Ed Orgeron has accumulated over the last three to four years,” Cowherd said. “Ed can’t coach it like Brian Kelly can. They will compete for a national championship next year… Within six games they will look like a much, much better offense.”

It’s clear Kelly brings winning pedigree to Death Valley. Being the winningest-active coach at the collegiate level, winning 10 or more games the last five years in South Bend, his résumé is second to none.

Now looking to carry this success to Tiger Stadium, it starts with his ability to recruit along with keeping the active talent LSU has in Baton Rouge.

For the recruiting trail, focus shifted to five-star quarterback, and LSU commit, Walker Howard after news broke. The gunslinger has been committed to LSU for quite some time, but with the coaching situation in the air, Howard decided to take a look at other schools, with the only other major contender being none other than Notre Dame.

With the announcement of Kelly taking over the reins of this program, Howard appeared to be elated at the news coming out.

“He’s going to bring us national championships,” Howard told The Daily Advertiser. “I can tell you that for sure.”

Securing Howard is one hurdle the Tigers have jumped, but keeping their other prized gems in this class is key as well, namely highly-touted offensive lineman Will Campbell.

“Glad they hired someone,” Campbell told LSU Country. “I don’t really know Coach Kelly though, but he knows how to win. Just hope he keeps [offensive line coach] Brad Davis.”

This Tigers current freshman class has proven to be one of the best in the country throughout their first year in Tiger Stadium. Making sure they’re pleased with the hire and keeping them in Death Valley was clearly of the utmost importance.

Freshman wide receiver Jack Bech went to Twitter to express his thoughts after Kelly was announced as the Tigers next head coach.

The general consensus on Kelly to LSU has been upbeat. The recruits are happy to finally have someone at the helm of the program and this roster knows they’re getting a winner to lead this team. Kelly is a program changer more than capable of bringing LSU back to their standard of football.

Just ask former Alabama quarterback and national champion, Greg McElroy, who praised Kelly’s abilities as a head coach. McElroy praised the Tigers “GRAND SLAM” hire on Twitter.

The departure, however, may not have been as smooth as Kelly would have liked. Unable to tell his team and staff in person about him leaving the program, he messaged his squad via Team Works to inform them.

“I will be leaving Notre Dame,” Kelly wrote. “I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning, but the news broke late today…”

National outlets on Tuesday were also quite keen on the move as Paul Finebaum of ESPN in particular sees this as a move that works out for both Kelly and LSU.

"It shows you how attractive LSU is," Finebaum said on Get Up. "What's attractive there is you win national championships and I'm sure Brian Kelly is looking at the stat book and saying to himself 'If Ed Orgeron can win a national championship there, I'm going there.' Ultimately they are getting a great coach, he can recruit in the South, he knows what the SEC is all about. It is a smart hire and I think he'll be successful there."

Leaving Notre Dame as the winningest head coach of all-time, it’s certainly difficult to depart from such a prestigious university. Looking forward to the next chapter of his coaching career, it’ll be a championship or bust mentality. Winning a national title is the last hurdle of his coaching career.

Maintaining relationships with this LSU roster and building this program to new heights by recruiting, it certainly looks as though Kelly is destined to bring the Tigers back to the promised land.