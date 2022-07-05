Recap: A Fourth of July Weekend to Remember for LSU Football, Key 2023 Commits

It was a Fourth of July weekend to remember for the LSU football program. Securing five commits over a four day stretch, Brian Kelly and his staff made a statement with their 2023 recruiting class.

Despite the madness that took place Monday now in the rearview mirror, the storm is still coming for this class. With the 2023 cycle now sitting at 11 commits after a weekend that saw five announce their decision, this is just the beginning of what is brewing in Death Valley.

Here is a recap of the tremendous weekend and who the Tigers picked up on the recruiting trail:

Jaxon Howard - Edge Rusher

The first major domino to fall for the Tigers, Howard committed to LSU July 1st, setting the tone for the weekend. A top-100 prospect in the 2023 class, Howard was of the utmost importance to secure.

He’s big on relationships. Whether it be developing them with his new coaching staff or growing relationships with his peers in the 2023 class, it has shown over the course of the last few days.

Once Howard announced his pledge to the Tigers, it sent a rippling effect down the totem pole to other LSU priority targets. An absolute menace on the football field, standing at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, Howard is the biggest signing in this class thus far and the highest rated recruit.

Joshua Mickens - Edge Rusher

An Indianapolis, Ind. native, Mickens is a top-five prospect in the state, with the Tigers swooping in to land him over North Carolina, Michigan State and numerous others. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, the four-star has the frame of a college athlete, but will continue working on his technique to impact the next level.

The Tigers got a good one in the Indiana product. A physical specimen, once he puts it all together it will be quite the show. The relationship Mickens has with defensive line coach Jamar Cain is what ultimately sealed the deal for his commitment.

The future of this LSU program is in good hands with the pairing of Howard and Mickens. It’s going to be interesting to monitor their development over the next few years, specifically their senior year of high school before heading to Baton Rouge.

Darron Reed - Defensive Lineman

A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is a program changing prospect in a state that is exploding with talent in his class. The Tigers came in to land him over Ohio State, Auburn and numerous other schools.

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed is already built for the next level, but will make advancements in the weight room to get ready for Baton Rouge. Reed has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With sheer force and power, his play style will fit in well with what Coach Cain is looking to do with his big guys up front.

A four-star prospect, Reed became the third of four highly rated defensive line recruits to commit this holiday weekend. Jamar Cain came in with a plan and is executing it to perfection to this point.

Ashton Stamps - Cornerback

A New Orleans, La. native, Stamps is flying up recruiting boards after a successful summer at camps. After a dominant showing at the LSU Elite Camp, the Tigers offered him on the spot and Stamps wasted no time to commit.

At 6-foot, 170-pounds, Stamps is a speedster with phenomenal technique in the secondary. A physical, do-it-all cornerback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do more than line up in coverage.

Stamps is a pure athlete and he’s shown that over the summer during the camps he has attended. Making an immediate impression at the LSU camp, it clearly caught the attention of the Tigers staff, but overall it has been quite the summer for the Archbishop Rummel rising senior.

Dashawn Womack - Defensive Line

At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, Womack displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

A Baltimore, Md. native, Womack is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state and has seen a dramatic rise in his recruitment over the last few months. The fourth four-star recruit to commit to the Tigers over the weekend, he provides a different dimension to this recruiting class given his athleticism for his size.

LSU gained an abundance of riches to their defensive line over the weekend. With Howard, Mickens, Reed and Womack headlining this 2023 class thus far, it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of this class takes shape.