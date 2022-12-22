Recap: LSU Early Signing Period, Who the Tigers Landed

Tyree Adams

Offensive Line

6-6 * 282 * Fr. * HS

Marrero, La. (St. Augustine)

A four-star offensive lineman from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans … Ranked No. 14 at his position nationally and as Louisiana’s No. 11 overall prospect in the On3 composite … Listed at No. 7 nationally his position and No. 7 in the state by Rivals.com … Position coach at St. Augustine was former LSU center Elliott Porter … First team all-district 9-5A as a senior in 2022 … Graduate of same high school that produced LSU greats Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu along with current Tiger coaches Cortez Hankton, Frank Wilson and Carter Sheridan.

Christian Brathwaite

Linebacker

6-1 * 213 * Fr. * HS

Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch)

Versatile linebacker from Cypress Ranch High School … Rated with 4-stars from ESPN.com and 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 10 player at his position nationally by ESPN.com and No. 20 by Rivals.com … Logged 104 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9 sacks as a senior in 2022 … Blocked a kick on special teams to go along with an interception and a pair of forced fumbles … Junior season was slowed due to injuries … Had 38 tackles and 2 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2020.

Jalen Brown

Wide Receiver

6-0 * 165 * Fr. * HS

Miami, Fla. (Gulliver Prep)

One of the nation’s top receiver prospects for the Class of 2023 … A consensus 4-star receiver who is ranked as high as No. 11 nationally at his position by ESPN.com … In On3 composite rankings, rated No. 62 overall nationally and the No. 15 wide receiver … In 6 games in 2022, caught 22 passes for 401 yards and 3 TDs … Hauled in 111 passes during his prep career for 2,396 yards and 25 TDs …. Named to MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team offense… Also was a Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-IND selection… Team went 11-2 and made Florida’s 4A State playoffs in 2021 after advancing to the semifinals in 2020 … Also runs track… Regional champion in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore… A state qualifier in the 200-meter dash who has been clocked at 20.98.

Dylan Carpenter

JACK

6-4 * 234 * Fr. * HS

St. Amant, La. (St. Amant)

A consensus 3-star edge rusher from St. Amant High School … Versatile defender who played linebacker, defensive end and edge rusher in high school … Listed with 4-stars by On3 and ranked No. 31 at his position nationally … Ranked No. 44 nationally at his position and No. 21 in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … First team All-District 5-5A in 2022 … District 5-5A defensive most valuable player and Ascension Parish Defensive MVP in 2021 … As a junior, recorded 29 QB hurries, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.

DJ Chester

Offensive Line

6-4 * 315 * Fr. * HS

Conyers, Ga. (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy)

Two-sport standout at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy … Dominant offensive lineman in football and a shot put and discus standout in track and field … Played three positions on the offensive line during his prep career – center, guard and tackle … Selected to play in the All-American bowl following his senior season … Consensus 4-star offensive line prospect according to On3 … Ranked No. 9 nationally at his position and No. 9 in Georgia in the On3 Consensus rankings … … Rated as high as No. 57 overall nationally by 247Sports and No. 8 at his position … Listed as the fifth-best player in Georgia by 247Sports.

Rickie Collins

Quarterback

6-2 * 185 * Fr. * HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)

Rated as one of the Top 10 players in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2023 … Followed up an outstanding junior season by connecting on 127-of-209 passes for 1,512 yards and 17 TDs … Rushed for another 598 yards and 6 scores … Passed for 1,930 yards and 16 TDs as a junior on his way to earning All-Metro and LSWA Class 5A All-State honors … In a 5-game season in 2020, totaled 1,449 yards and 16 TDs … Three-sport athlete at Woodlawn – football, basketball and baseball … Finalist at the Elite 11 QB camp, which annually attracts the nation’s top prep quarterbacks … Coached at Woodlawn by former LSU starting quarterback Marcus Randall.

Michael Daugherty

Safety

6-0 * 171 * Fr. * HS

Lawrenceville, Ga. (Grayson)

Played at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia … Versatile defensive back … Appeared in 4 games as a senior after suffering a season-ending injury … Still managed to record 24 tackles, 3 pass breakups and a fumble recovery … Helped lead team to Georgia Class 7A semifinals in 2021 … As a junior recorded 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks … As a sophomore, team posted a 14-0 mark and claimed the Georgia 7A state title … Had 46 tackles and an interception as a sophomore … Started prep career with 31 tackles and 3 pass breakups … In his 44-game high school career, registered 184 tackles, 4 sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception … A consensus 3-star prospect in the On3 Composite … Rated as high as No. 23 at his position by both 247Sports and Rivals.com … Listed as Georgia’s No. 20 overall prospect … Invited to play in the All-American Bowl… Also competed in the FBU All American Bowl his freshman year.

Lance Heard

Offensive Line

6-6 * 308 * Fr. * HS

Monroe, La. (Neville)

The top-rated player in LSU’s Class of 2023 with 5-stars from On3 and 247Sports.com … Ranked as Louisiana’s No. 2 overall prospect in the On3 Composite … Listed in the On3 Composite as the nation’s No. 4 player at his position … Played opposite of current LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell on Neville’s 2021 team … First team Class 4A All-State in both 2021 and 2022 … Played both sides of the ball in high school … Played two years at Neville after transferring from Bastrop High School, earning first team all-district honors as a defensive lineman … Caught at TD pass in the Army All-American Game in December of 2022.

Trey Holly

Running Back

5-7 * 189 * Fr. * HS

Farmerville, La. (Union Parish)

One of the most accomplished running backs in Louisiana high school history … Five-year starter at running back at Union Parish High School in Farmerville … Broke the state’s all-time rushing record (all divisions) with 10,523 yards during his high school career … Shattered the previous mark of 8,704 previously set by Nick Brossette, who is now a member of the LSU football support staff … Scored 160 touchdowns during his prep career, 146 on the ground … Capped prep career with 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns in leading Union Parish to the LSHAA Division III State Championship game as a senior in 2022 … In first year of high school football, rushed for 849 yards and 10 TDs as an eighth-grader … Followed that with 1,638 yards and 10 TDs as a freshman and 2,709 yards and 44 scores as a sophomore … As a junior, rushed for 2,633 yards and 33 touchdowns … Had 51 100-plus yard rushing games during his prep career, including 13 of 14 games in 2022, all 14 in 2021 and all 12 in 2020 … Finished career with 159.4 rushing yards per game … Selected by the LSWA as the Class 3A Most Outstanding Player and first team 3A All-State as a junior in 2021 … Rated with four-stars by On3 with a consensus ranking of No. 15 nationally at running back and No. 14 overall in the state of Louisiana … Listed as high as the nation’s No. 4 running back by Rivals.com.

Jaxon Howard

Defensive End

6-4 * 243 * Fr. * HS

Crystal, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper)

The No. 1 rated player in the state of Minnesota for the Class of 2023 … One of the nation’s top edge rushers in this year’s class … Played linebacker in 2022 … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 Composite … Rated as high as No. 9 at his position nationally by Rivals.com … Recorded 103 tackles as a senior … Also played tight end … Coached in high school by his dad, Willie Howard … Dad played football at Stanford, earning All-Pac 10 honors as well as being named the top defensive lineman in the league in 1999 … He was selected with the 57th pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings … Played one season in the NFL after career was cut short due to an injury.

Jeremiah Hughes

Cornerback

6-0 * 176 * Fr. * HS

North Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman)

Standout cornerback who made the move from wide receiver to the defensive side of the ball as a junior … A 3-star prospect who is a ranked among the top 5 prep players in the state of Nevada for the Class of 2023 … Helped Bishop Gorman to the 2022 Nevada Class 5A state title with a 70-6 win over Bishop Manogue in championship game, its second straight title and 13th in the past 15 years for the school … Team was ranked as high as No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps … Bishop Gorman went 12-1 and won the Nevada Class 5A state title in 2021 … Recorded 13 tackles in 2021 followed by 21 tackles, 7 interceptions and 3 pass breakups in 2022 … Born in Arkansas.

Kaleb Jackson

Running Back

5-11 * 222 * Fr. * HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Liberty Magnet)

Standout running back at Liberty Magnet in Baton Rouge … Louisiana’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2023 … Saw limited action as a senior in 2022 due to injury suffered in season-opener …. Had breakout season in 2021, rushing for 2,031 yards and 29 touchdowns … Averaged 14.7 yards per carry … In 2021, ran for over 100 yards in all 11 games he appeared in …. Averaged 184.6 yards rushing per game … Added 21 receptions for 394 yards and 4 TDs … Invited to participate in U.S. Army Bowl … Placed fourth in the Class 4A 100-meter dash at the LHSAA outdoor track meet with a time of 10.89.

Kylin Jackson

Safety

6-2 * 196 * Fr. * HS

Clinton, La. (Zachary)

All-around outstanding athlete at Zachary High School and one of the nation’s top safeties … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 Composite … Listed as the nation’s No. 11 prospect at his position and the ninth-best prospect in Louisiana according to the On3 Composite …. Ranked as high as No. 143 overall nationally, and No. 9 at his position by Rivals.com … Had a pair of interceptions as a senior in 2022 … LSWA first team 5A All-State in 2021 and named to Baton Rouge Advocate Upper All-Metro Team … Capped junior season with 74 tackles, 11 pass breakups, an interception and fumble recovery … Helped lead Zachary to a 15-0 mark and the Louisiana Division I state title in 2021 … Followed that with a 10-3 overall record and a appearance in the Division I semifinals in 2022 … Three-year starter at Zachary after beginning his prep career at East Feliciana, where he started as a freshman.

Mac Markway

Tight End

6-3 * 243 * Fr. * HS

St. Louis, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit)

Talented and versatile tight end who can help in both the running and passing games … One of the highest-rated players in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2023 … Ranked with 4-stars in the On3 Composite … Ranked as the nation’s No. 3 tight end by ESPN.com and No. 8 by Rivals.com … Missed his entire senior season recovering from an injury … Coached one season at De Smet by current LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples … High school teammates with current LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo … His dad Matt Markway is a former standout tight end at Iowa.

Jackson McGohan

Tight End

6-3 * 231 * Fr. * HS

Miamisburg, Ohio (Miamisburg)

One of the nation’s top tight end prospects and one of the elite players in the Class of 2023 for the state of Ohio … Named to the All-Southwest Ohio team in both 2021 and 2022 … First team Greater Western Ohio Conference in 2022 … Led the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 52 catches for 941 yards and 11 TDs in 2022 … Had season-high 11 receptions for 102 yards and a pair of TDs in season finale … As a junior in 2021, caught 47 passes for 699 yards and 10 TDs … A consensus 3-star prospect … Rated as the nation’s No. 25 prep tight end for this class by 247Sports and No. 26 by On3.

Paul Mubenga

Offensive Line

6-4 * 291 * Fr. * HS

Buford, Ga. (Buford)

Outstanding offensive line prospect from Georgia powerhouse Buford High School … Team won three state championships from 2019-21 … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 Composite … Started playing football as a freshman in high school and has shown improvement each season … Grew up playing soccer … Moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2017 … Comes from same high school that produced LSU’s NFL long snappers in Reid and Blake Ferguson.

Kyle Parker

Wide Receiver

5-11 * 182 * Fr. * HS

Allen, Texas (Lovejoy)

Another member of LSU’s highly-touted group of receivers for this year’s class … Consensus 4-star receiver and one of the top players in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as No. 33 at his position by Rivals.com … Ranked as the nation’s No. 37 receiver by ESPN.com … … As a senior, caught 72 passes for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … Also had 251 return yards on punts and kickoffs, 172 rushing yards on offense with 1,514 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns … Named first team District 7-5A Division II All-District in both 2021 and 2022 … As a junior in 2021, caught 47 passes for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns … Team posted a 12-2 mark in 2021 and reached the Texas 5A D-II regional finals … In week 3 of senior season, caught 23 passes for 341 yards and 3 TDs vs. Argyle Kyle … Standout on the track as well … Clocked at 10.89 in the 100 meters and 23.04 in the 200.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton

Tight End

6-6 * 227 * Fr. * HS

Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley)

A consensus 4-star prospect and one of the nation’s top tight ends in the Class of 2023 … Ranked as the nation’s No. 6 tight end prospect and No. 55 overall for the state of Texas by On3 … Had breakout season in 2022, catching 49 passes for 951 yards and 16 TDs at North Crowley … As a junior, had 277 receiving yards and a pair of TDs … Finished high school career with 85 receptions for 1,326 yards and 21 TDs … Excels in track and field as well … Won District 1-5A meet in the discus in 2021 with a throw of 143-9 and finished third in the shot put at 46-6 … District champ in the shot put and finished second in the discus in 2022 … Finished seventh in the 2022 Texas 5A state outdoor meet in the shot put with a toss of 52-09 … Had a personal record of 54-10 feet in the shot put at the 2022 Texas UIL 5A Region meet, finishing second overall … Advanced to 5A state meet in 2022 in the discus with a personal record throw of 160-10 in the UIL 5A Regional … Played at Brewer High School before transferring to North Crowley as a senior.

Khai Prean

Wide Receiver

6-0 * 193 * Fr. * HS

Belle Rose, La. (St. James)

One of the top players in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2023 … Consensus 4-star wide receiver according to On3 … Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 18 wide receiver prospect by 247Sports.com …

Caught 61 passes for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs as a senior at St. James High School … Averaged 18.0 yards per catch in leading St. James to the Division III non-select semifinals … Played at Ascension Catholic before transferring to St. James High School for his senior season … Ran for 897 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore at Ascension Catholic … Clocked at 10.94 in the 100 and 21.7 in the 200 on the track … At the 2021 LHSAA Outdoor Meet, finished second in the 200 meters (22.50) and second in the 100 (11.14).

Shelton Sampson Jr.

Wide Receiver

6-3 * 187 * Fr. * HS

Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic)

Standout wide receiver at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge where he finished his prep career as the most accomplished player at his position in school history … One of the top receiver prospects in the Class of 2023 … Rated with 4-stars and No. 36 overall and No. 6 at his position in the On3 Composite … Ranked as high as No. 23 overall nationally and the No. 4 wide receiver by On3 … Ranked No. 41 nationally by ESPN.com … Capped his prep career with 140 receptions for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns … Ranks No. 1 in school history in receptions, receiving yards and TDs … As a senior, caught 79 passes for 1,152 yards and 18 TDs becoming only the third player in Catholic history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season … Hauled in 40 passes for 932 yards and 8 TDs as a junior, earning first team 5A All-State honors … Scored 192 points during his high school career, which ranks No. 7 all-time in school history … In four years at Catholic, team went a combined 44-6 with two Louisiana Division I State Championships, three appearances in the state championship game and a pair of district titles … High school teammates with LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr … Invited to participate in Under Armour All-America game … His dad Shelton Sampson was a standout running back at Northwestern State from 2002-05.

Ashton Stamps

Cornerback

6-0 * 167 * Fr. * HS

Harvey, La. (Archbishop Rummel)

Outstanding defensive back prospect from Archbishop Rummel in the New Orleans area … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 Consensus … Ranked as high as No. 34 nationally at his position by On3 … Rarely had a ball thrown his way as a senior as he was targeted only 10 times … Still managed 65 tackles, 9 pass breakups, created 3 turnovers and blocked 2 field goals …Named first team 9-5A All-District in 2022 … Is skilled in playing both the piano and drums.

Javien Toviano

Cornerback

6-0 * 186 * Fr. * HS

Arlington, Texas (Martin)

One of the nation’s top defensive backs for the Class of 2023 … Rated with 5-stars and the No. 3 player at his position nationally from Rivals.com … In the On3 Composite, ranked with 4-four stars, No. 5 nationally at his position and the No. 9 overall player in the state of Texas … Ranked as the top player in the Dallas Metro area … Helped team to a 10-2 record and a second round appearance in the state playoffs … Team won the 8-6A district title in 2022 … As a senior, credited with 38 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles … Returned both interceptions for TDs in 2022 … On offense, rushed 41 times for 415 yards and 8 TDs … Capped career with 105 tackles, 3 interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 5 forced fumbles.

Whit Weeks

Linebacker

6-3 * 200 * Fr. * HS

Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)

Playmaking linebacker and one of the top players in the state of Georgia … Joins brother West on the LSU roster … Rated a consensus 4-star linebacker in the On3 Composite … Listed as high as the No. 11 player at his position nationally and No. 10 overall for the state of Georgia by 247Sports … Led Oconee County to the Georgia 3A state semifinals in 2022 … Named Region 8-3A Player of the Year as a senior … Played on both sides of the ball in high school, also seeing action at running back, wide receiver and kick returner … Recorded 104 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 interceptions in 2022 … Also rushed for 396 yards, caught 16 passes for 33 yards and scored a total of 16 touchdowns … Invited to play in the All-American Bowl … Dad played football at Georgia.

Da’Shawn Womack

Defensive End

6-5 * 244 * Fr. * HS

Parkville, Md. (St. Frances Academy)

One of the nation’s top players from national powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore … Rated with 5-stars by 247Sports and ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maryland in the On3 Composite … A consensus Top 40 player nationally for the Class of 2023 in the On3 Composite and ranked No. 5 overall at his position … Rated as high as No. 22 nationally and No. 4 at his position by On3 … Ranked No. 27 nationally and No. 3 at his position by 247Sports … In 2022, registered 48 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and recovered 5 fumbles in leading his team to an 8-1 mark … His 2021 team posted an 8-1 overall record, including a 34-24 win over IMG Academy in the season-finale … Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game.

Ryan Yaites Jr.

Safety

6-0 * 193 * Fr. * HS

Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer)

Four-star prospect and one of the top players in the Class of 2023 in the state of Texas … Ranked No. 16 nationally at his position in the On3 Composite … In 15 games as a senior, accounted for 63 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 2 interceptions … Played both corner and safety in high school … Team went 14-1 overall, falling in the state semifinals in 2022 … As a junior, earned all-district honors with 42 tackles and 8 pass breakups for 14-2 team that reached the Texas 6A Division II State Championship contest … Under Armour All-American.