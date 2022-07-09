Recap: Who LSU Has Added to Their 2023 Recruiting Class This Month

The Tigers have secured seven commits in July with a number of immediate impact players

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers came into July with something to prove on the recruiting trail. Looking to show he can recruit in the SEC, Kelly has made quite the impression in his first offseason at the helm of the program.

There is still work to be done, with a number of in-state prospects preparing to make their college announcements soon, but this staff has shown what they’re capable of this summer. This month alone, we have seen the Tigers secure seven prospects to their 2023 class, but there is still more to come considering how early we are in the cycle.

Here’s a recap of who the Tigers have landed this month:

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver

The five-star wideout became the Tigers 13th pledge in the 2023 class after also adding Bishop Gorman cornerback Jeremiah Hughes Thursday evening. A Miami, Fla. native, Brown has been one of the hottest names on the market, choosing LSU over Miami, Florida State, Michigan and Texas.

At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Brown is a quick, high-flying receiver with phenomenal technique to separate himself from defenders. Brown is a pure athlete and he’s shown that over his high school career. Catching 56 passes for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season, he proved to be one of the nation’s top wideouts.

Jeremiah Hughes - Cornerback

A Las Vegas, Nev. native, Hughes has been a high-riser in the 2023 class, showcasing his talent against stiff competition for Bishop Gorman. At 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Hughes plays extremely physically for his size, not afraid to get chippy with wide receivers who may be bigger than him.

Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge. Also considering Arkansas, Utah, Colorado and Washington, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and Hughes’ relationship they have developed over the last few months is ultimately what sealed the deal for LSU.

Jaxon Howard - Edge Rusher

The first major domino to fall for the Tigers this month, Howard committed to LSU July 1st, setting the tone for what has transpired. A top-100 prospect in the 2023 class, Howard was of the utmost importance to secure.

He’s big on relationships. Whether it be developing them with his new coaching staff or growing relationships with his peers in the 2023 class, it has shown over the course of the last few days.

Once Howard announced his pledge to the Tigers, it sent a rippling effect down the totem pole to other LSU priority targets. An absolute menace on the football field, standing at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, Howard has the chance to be an instant impact player for the Tigers.

Joshua Mickens - Edge Rusher

An Indianapolis, Ind. native, Mickens is a top-five prospect in the state, with the Tigers swooping in to land him over North Carolina, Michigan State and numerous others. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, the four-star has the frame of a college athlete, but will continue working on his technique to impact the next level.

The Tigers got a good one in the Indiana product. A physical specimen, once he puts it all together it will be quite the show. The relationship Mickens has with defensive line coach Jamar Cain is what ultimately sealed the deal for his commitment.

The future of this LSU program is in good hands with the pairing of Howard and Mickens on the defensive line. It’s going to be interesting to monitor their development over the next few years, specifically their senior year of high school before heading to Baton Rouge.

Darron Reed - Defensive Lineman

A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is a program changing prospect in a state that is exploding with talent in his class. The Tigers came in to land him over Ohio State, Auburn and numerous other schools.

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed is already built for the next level, but will make advancements in the weight room to get ready for Baton Rouge. Reed has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With sheer force and power, his play style will fit in well with what Coach Cain is looking to do with his big guys up front.

A four-star prospect, Reed became the third of four highly rated defensive line recruits to commit over the Fourth of July holiday. Jamar Cain came in with a plan and is executing it to perfection to this point.

Ashton Stamps - Cornerback

A New Orleans, La. native, Stamps is flying up recruiting boards after a successful summer at camps. After a dominant showing at the LSU Elite Camp, the Tigers offered him on the spot and Stamps wasted no time to commit.

At 6-foot, 170-pounds, Stamps is a speedster with phenomenal technique in the secondary. A physical, do-it-all cornerback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do more than line up in coverage.

Stamps is a pure athlete and he’s shown that over the summer during the camps he has attended. Making an immediate impression at the LSU camp, it clearly caught the attention of the Tigers staff, but overall it has been quite the summer for the Archbishop Rummel rising senior.

Dashawn Womack - Defensive Line

At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, Womack displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for the next level.

A Baltimore, Md. native, Womack is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state and has seen a dramatic rise in his recruitment over the last few months. Womack provides a different dimension to this recruiting class given his athleticism for his size.

LSU has gained an abundance of riches to their defensive line this month, headlined by Howard, Mickens, Reed and Womack.