Recruiting Tracker: The Latest on Four-Star LSU Commit Daylen Austin

LSU reeled in an important commitment when 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin announced his pledge in May, but the Tigers will have to fight off a few schools pushing for the coveted defensive back down the stretch.

Austin, a Long Beach, Calif. native, is fresh off of a visit to Oregon, taking in the atmosphere while remaining pledged to the Tigers.

The shutdown cornerback has taken his senior year by storm with many preparing to see his ranking continue rising before it’s all said and done.

Depth in the secondary is of the utmost importance when it comes to this 2023 recruiting class, which makes Austin’s commitment that much more valuable. For the Tigers, it’s imperative they keep their foot on the gas for him.

Austin’s relationship with Brian Kelly is what drew him to Baton Rouge, stating that is one of the main factors in what led him to commit to LSU.

"Brian Kelly moved from Notre Dame and he had already recruited me when he was up at Notre Dame," Austin told SI All-American. "And then Coach (Robert) Steeples, he started recruiting me as soon as he got there."

"I knew they wanted me and when I got up there I felt the vibe," he recalled of his visit to Baton Rouge earlier this year. "Just the history behind LSU, the culture and everything. They already got the name 'DBU.’ Even though Corey Raymond still left they're still gonna be on a pedestal. I already pictured myself playing in the SEC."

Schools specifically recruiting Austin are Michigan State, USC, and Oregon. Austin has already been to Michigan State, growing a close relationship with them due to his uncle being close with head coach Mel Tucker, but Austin plans to take a few more visits as well.

But don’t sleep on Oregon coming in. The Ducks have been pushing for Austin for months, and with his senior year coming to a close, it appears to be a tight race between LSU and Oregon.

Head Coach Dan Lanning's “genuine approach” is something that has his attention.

"Coach Lanning, he's a real guy. I could call him whenever, I could FaceTime him and he'll pick up, so I like that about them too,” Austin told Ducks Digest.

Along with Lanning, the Ducks’ top commits have been reaching out to him on a regular basis, specifically 4-star cornerback Cole Martin.

"Yeah Cole (Martin) was trying to tell me that Oregon was home. He was sitting next to me during the game," Austin said. "I'm listening to him a little bit. I'm just listening to what he has to say, what he's taking from it."

As Austin’s recruitment winds down, LSU will have some competition. A player who isn’t signing early, and will take his recruitment until the February signing period, the Tigers have work to do when it comes to fighting off Oregon, Michigan State and USC.

"I'm still strong on my LSU commitment,” Austin said. “I'm taking visits just to get the full high school experience. My brother committed early and he regretted that he didn't get to take all his official visits."