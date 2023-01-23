Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits

Business is booming when it comes to LSU recruiting, and after another successful weekend of visits, prospects are raving about their time in Baton Rouge.

The 2024 class was the main focus this weekend with Brian Kelly and his staff bringing in a few of the country’s top talents on both sides of the ball.

Headlined by a pair of elite wide receivers and a number of other gifted recruits, it was a busy weekend in Death Valley.

After Saturday, prospects took to social media to rave about their time with the Tigers.

Here’s the latest:

JJ Harrell - Wide Receiver - 2024

There aren’t many wideouts of Harrell’s caliber in the 2024 class. A physical, do it all guy, he’s at the top of LSU’s “must have” list for next year’s cycle. On Saturday, Harrell made the drive from Mississippi to Baton Rouge for a visit.

Accompanied by a number of the top players in the South, Harrell took in Tiger Stadium as his recruitment looks to take off this spring. The 4-star prospect has the size and traits Kelly’s staff is looking for in a wideout.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Harrell utilizes his weight well for a youngster. Closing out his junior campaign with a bang, he has the attention of the top programs in the country. Fresh off of a visit to Tennessee, LSU will have their work cut out for them when it comes to beating out a few SEC programs for Harrell’s talents.

Koby Young - Wide Receiver - 2024

Young and Harrell are two receivers high on LSU’s radar. Young, the top wideout in Louisiana, attends Holy Cross High School in New Orleans with the Tigers looking to keep the Louisiana native home.

LSU has a rich history of keeping their local wide receivers in-state. Can Young be next in line to rep the purple and gold while becoming the next Louisiana legend in Death Valley? Time will tell.

Young’s recruitment has taken off after a stellar junior season. Competing in the Catholic League, he’s routinely facing the best players Louisiana has to offer.

Like Harrell, LSU will have to fight off a few SEC programs to secure the 4-star prospect, who is also fresh off of a visit to Tennessee.

Jowhar Franklin - Defensive Line - 2024

Franklin was another New Orleans native in town this weekend. A high-rising prospect out of John Curtis, it was a productive junior season for the youngster who also competes in the Catholic League.

At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Franklin already has the physical traits of what an SEC defensive lineman should look like. As he continues putting on muscle and polishing his technique, the sky’s the limit for one of the top players in the state.

Franklin already holds offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others. As his recruitment continues exploding, LSU will be heavily in the mix for another top Louisiana prospect.

Caden Durham - Running Back - 2024

This is the big one. For LSU to get the dynamic running back to Baton Rouge is a major win for this program. The 4-star Duncanville (Tex.) back is beginning to see his recruitment blow up recently with LSU getting in on the action. The Tigers are pushing for one of Durham’s teammates, Colin Simmons, a 5-star EDGE who has the Tigers high on his list.

Durham, who just completed a junior campaign that ended with a state championship, is a high-priority target for LSU who thoroughly enjoyed his time in Death Valley. Accompanied by a number of the top players in the South, Durham had nothing but positive things to say after the visit.

LSU clearly made an impression, but it’s still early in the process for a player who is looking to explode before his senior season. After putting the country on notice in 2022, his 2023 season has all the makings of seeing his ranking move up.