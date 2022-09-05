REPORT: LSU DL Maason Smith Out For Season With Torn ACL

When it rains, it pours. On the first defensive drive against Florida State, the Tigers saw star lineman Maason Smith go down with a knee injury. After undergoing further testing Monday morning, it’s been confirmed Smith suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2022 season.

Smith, who was due for a breakout season where many believed he could make an All-American push, went down after celebrating a defensive stop early against the Seminoles. Initial thoughts were that this could be the case and it’s now become a reality.

The former 5-star defensive lineman came out of the locker room in the second half on crutches with tears in his eyes with many expecting the worst.

It’s an unfortunate situation for both Smith and the Tigers due to the lofty expectations on the standout defensive lineman’s shoulders heading into 2022.

Smith recorded 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks during his freshman season in Baton Rouge. He played in nine games in 2021 and missed the final few games dealing with a leg injury.

It’s a brutal start to the Tigers’ season, but this defensive line has shown tremendous depth this offseason with a next man up mentality. Without Smith, it puts more pressure on Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo to fill in and take his game to the next level.

Look for Wingo, along with Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory to step up in a big way for the remainder of the season.

LSU is set to take on the Southern Jaguars on Saturday in Tiger Stadium as they look to rebound from their loss against Florida State.