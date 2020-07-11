LSU Football Target Richard Young Exploding Onto Recruiting Scene After Successful Freshman Season

Tar'varish Dawson and Omarion Cooper have found their future college homes as part of the 2021 class out of Lehigh Senior High School. Dawson committed to Auburn back in May and Cooper followed up with a commitment to Florida State soon thereafter.

Both are big time prospects that hope to help lead the Lehigh program back to the playoffs as seniors. But it's rising sophomore running back Richard Young that's been the hottest name on the recruiting trail out of Lehigh Senior.

The 2023 running back has exploded onto the scene after a freshman season that saw him rush for nearly 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in a very tough division of Florida High School football. While the process is still new for Young, the Lehigh Acres, Florida native said Cooper and Dawson are never too far away to offer advice.

"They've told me to stay focused and keep learning," Young said. "If the school is right for you, pick it but don't just pick a school just to pick it. Make sure it's the right decision."

That decision could prove difficult for Young, who has some of the top programs in the country already knocking at his door, including LSU.

Young had no clue the LSU offer was coming back on May 4, when the Tigers reached out and decided to extend him a scholarship. The rising sophomore spoke with running backs coach Kevin Faulk, who told Young how impressed with his film the entire coaching staff was.

"They loved everything about my film and he [Faulk] wants to build a strong relationship with me," Young said. "They like my speed and my ability to read the holes and hit those holes at full speed."

Not only has Faulk spoken with Young from time to time but Young has built a great relationship with coach Ed Orgeron as well in the early stages of his recruitment.

"That man loves me, his voice kind of scared me a little bit. I had to really focus on what he was telling me," Young said. "But he just loves my energy, my film and he really wants me to be a part of the Tiger program."

That speed and vision is something Young knows will carry him to a ton of success at the high school level and into college as well if he continues to develop the way most coaches think he will. In addition to LSU, Young holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Texas, Miami and Maryland, just to name a few.

As a 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back, Young has been clocked at a 4.49 40-yard dash. As a freshman, Young was a key piece to the offense and was named a Maxwell Freshman All-American for his performance.

"If I see a hole open, I'm going to hit it and if I don't I'm going to at least get five or six yards," Young said. "I feel like my speed sets me up to get positive yards even when there's nothing there."

This offseason for Young has been spent adding weight to his frame while also trying not to lose the speed that's helped him become so successful in his early career. Improving physically is important for any young player, particularly a running back where its important to add weight for the beating that position takes.

As it pertains to his all-around game, Young has spent time improving his hands and catching ability out of the backfield to help him become a more well-rounded player. Just ask former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who made a name for himself because of his versatility in the backfield that helped him become a first-round pick.

At Lehigh this season, Young said he expects the offense to feature him in a more versatile role so it was important for him to take that next step.

"I've been working on a lot of receiver routes and I know my hands have gotten stronger so I think I'll be much better in making plays through the air," Young said. "I think I'm more of a power and speed back and I'm still developing on expanding my finesse moves, like my juke moves to make me even more dynamic."

Young's goals are lofty as he expects to run for nearly 2,000 yards and close to 30 touchdowns in his sophomore season. Like many young prospects trying to prove themselves, he's trying to pop in his second high school season to prove he's one of the best in the country.

With two other high-profile leaders on the team, Young found himself thrust into a leadership role even as a freshman as the primary running back. After losing in the second round of the playoffs a season ago, the goal, Young said, is to make it all the way to the state championship after a taste of success with Lehigh Senior as a freshman.

The goal in regards to Young's recruitment is to start visiting interested schools, including LSU, as soon as possible. Young has watched plenty of videos on the electric environment that resides in Baton Rouge on a Saturday night and says it’s an experience he can't wait to see in person.

"It makes me really want to get down there as many times as I can and see as many games as I can," Young said. "I've heard it's a crazy scene and I really want to see it up close and personal."