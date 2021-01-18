Pair of LSU Football Freshmen Named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

LSU freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte and freshman cornerback Elias Ricks were named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-Freshman team on Monday.

Both freshmen stepped up in big moments for the Tigers as Boutte finished the season with 45 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns while Ricks was second in the SEC with four interceptions, three of which went for touchdowns.

Boutte stepped in as the No. 1 receiver for the purple and gold over the final three games of the regular season, posting historic numbers in the process. Over the final three games, Boutte recorded 27 receptions for 527 yards and four touchdowns, establishing himself as the clear No. 1 option moving forward.

"This is an eye opener for next year and something to look forward to," Boutte said after his historic performance against the Rebels. "Throughout the season, we've progressed, got close. When Max was getting the start we put in more work, catching balls and all I can say it's hard work paying off. My goal coming in was to be wide receiver No. 1 and throughout these past three weeks I worked hard to get there."

Ricks was asked time and time again to be a shutdown corner for the Tigers with Derek Stingley in and out of the lineup and delivered with a special season. In addition to his four interceptions, he recorded 20 tackles and five passes defended in the 2020 season.

Of the three pick sixes, one came against Mississippi State during the first game of the season, the second in a blowout win over South Carolina and the third coming against Heisman trophy finalist Kyle Trask in a 37-34 win over Florida. Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. figure to be among the top cornerbacks tandems in college football next year.

"We have a lot of young guys here and to keep fighting and keep your head on straight through the ups and downs of the game shows a lot of maturity," safety JaCoby Stevens said of the young talent. "They had to grow up fast this season and the program is in a great spot, we've got a lot of great talent."