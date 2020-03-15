LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football 2022 Commit Khamauri Rogers Talks Tigers, Area's He Hopes to Improve in Junior Season

Glen West

A young man of few words off the field, LSU 2022 four-star defensive back commit Khamauri Rogers lets his play on the field speak for itself. 

The current No. 8 overall player in the 247sports 2022 rankings, picked up an offer from the Tigers on Nov. 23 and committed the very next day. For Rogers, committing to LSU was the simplest decision he's made.

"I've always wanted to go to LSU," Rogers said. "They've always been my dream school."

Despite committing to the Tigers at such an early stage in the process, that hasn't kept rival schools from pursuing the coveted cornerback, who is No. 1 overall at his position. Since his commitment to LSU, Rogers has picked up offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Arizona State and Texas A&M. He also holds SEC offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss.

"It's been a fun recruitment process and I'm just living the dream right now," Rogers said. 

At 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, Rogers blend of size, length and speed is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. According to 247sports, Rogers plays both corner and safety for Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi and has a knack for making plays through his supreme downfield ball skills. 

Rogers says one of the biggest growths he saw during his sophomore season was the improvements he made in man coverage but that he still needs work in press coverage. The LSU brass has even given Rogers some tips on what they want to see improved over the coming year.

"They tell me I need to improve on my footwork and my technique," Rogers said.

During LSU's first week of spring practice, Rogers made a visit to watch the team for what he said felt like the 10th time since LSU started pursuing him.

"It's a good environment at LSU right now. We just won a national championship and I'm looking forward to winning another one when I get there," Rogers told Rivals back in February. I really like Coach (Corey) Raymond and he's a very good coach and he produces a lot of good defensive backs."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF (Pro Football Focus) released its top-32 NFL prospects in the college football era. Two LSU players made the list and you’ll never guess who came in at No. 1

Glen West

A Number of LSU Basketball Underclassmen Have Important Decisions Ahead

Predictions on who stays, who goes from 2019-20 team

Glen West

LSU Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini Happy to Be Back in the Place He Calls a "Second Home"

Pelini relishing second opportunity with the Tigers

Glen West

by

Elvisgotro

NFL Pro Day Ban Could Have Ripple Effect on Former LSU Football Players

Injured Tigers won't get final opportunity to show NFL teams skillsets

Glen West

Column: We're All in This Together LSU Fans, So Stay Strong

Fallout of NCAA suspensions will have rippling affect in many industries

Harrison Valentine

SEC Suspends Athletic Events Through April 15, LSU Spring Practice Included

LSU will be closed through May 30 for "abundance of caution"

Glen West

LSU Football Approaching Spring Ball Business As Usual For the Time Being

Administration will begin talks Friday about the future of 2020 spring camp

Glen West

LSU Athletes Respond to NCAA Decision to Shut Down Spring Athletics

From Skylar Mays to Daniel Cabrera, LSU players post reactions to wild day in sports

Glen West

by

Zeeman75

NCAA Agrees to Grant Extra Year of Eligibility to Spring Student Athletes

Exemption for winter sports are also being discussed

Glen West

NCAA Cancels All Remaining Winter and Spring Championships

March Madness, College World Series among the cancellations

Glen West

by

Glen West