LSU Football 2022 Commit Khamauri Rogers Talks Tigers, Area's He Hopes to Improve in Junior Season

A young man of few words off the field, LSU 2022 four-star defensive back commit Khamauri Rogers lets his play on the field speak for itself.

The current No. 8 overall player in the 247sports 2022 rankings, picked up an offer from the Tigers on Nov. 23 and committed the very next day. For Rogers, committing to LSU was the simplest decision he's made.

"I've always wanted to go to LSU," Rogers said. "They've always been my dream school."

Despite committing to the Tigers at such an early stage in the process, that hasn't kept rival schools from pursuing the coveted cornerback, who is No. 1 overall at his position. Since his commitment to LSU, Rogers has picked up offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Arizona State and Texas A & M. He also holds SEC offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss.

"It's been a fun recruitment process and I'm just living the dream right now," Rogers said.

At 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, Rogers blend of size, length and speed is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. According to 247sports, Rogers plays both corner and safety for Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi and has a knack for making plays through his supreme downfield ball skills.

Rogers says one of the biggest growths he saw during his sophomore season was the improvements he made in man coverage but that he still needs work in press coverage. The LSU brass has even given Rogers some tips on what they want to see improved over the coming year.



"They tell me I need to improve on my footwork and my technique," Rogers said.

During LSU's first week of spring practice, Rogers made a visit to watch the team for what he said felt like the 10th time since LSU started pursuing him.

"It's a good environment at LSU right now. We just won a national championship and I'm looking forward to winning another one when I get there," Rogers told Rivals back in February. I really like Coach (Corey) Raymond and he's a very good coach and he produces a lot of good defensive backs."