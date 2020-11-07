Nick Saban, Alabama Players Comment on Matchup With LSU Football

If there's one thing we've learned about Nick Saban over the years, it's that come LSU week, he never takes the purple and gold lightly. Whether LSU enters as the No. 2 team in the country with the most explosive offense in college football history like 2019, or as a floundering 2-3 team trying to establish an identity, Saban always treats the matchup the same.

Because he knows better than most the talent that exists in Louisiana and the caliber players the purple and gold have recruited over the years. This week, Saban offered up his early impressions of this particular Tiger roster, acknowledging the growing pains the team is going through but not denying the obvious talent that exists.

“They lost a lot of players on both sides of the ball. They had a great team last year. They lost eight or nine starters on both sides of the ball," Saban said this week. "They’ve got good young players. They’ve got a lot of good players. They’re capable of beating anybody in the country, there’s no doubt about that. They’ve got a good offensive line, good tight end, good receivers. But they’re all young players. I think they’ve had some growing pains but they’re all very talented and very capable."

The Crimson Tide will be down one of the most electric receivers in college football this year in Jaylen Waddle. The junior showed great strides early this season but a fractured ankle will keep him out the rest of the year as he likely rehabs for the NFL draft.

John Metchie stepped up in his place and has proven to be a formidable weapon opposite Devonta Smith. In Alabama's win over Tennessee, the same game as Waddle's injury, Metchie recorded a stellar seven catch afternoon for 151 yards.



The sophomore out of Brampton, Canada talked about the LSU defense, saying that despite the struggles, there's talent at every level and will present a difficult challenge.

“They definitely have a really good defense,” Metchie said. “They have a really good team. Good DBs and we're just gonna pretty much approach it like we've approached every game. The most important game is the next one. So right now that's LSU. And that's kind of the mindset we have. It’s just one week at a time and focus on that.”

Over the years, Alabama has done a phenomenal job of bringing on elite Louisiana talent. From years ago with Landon Collins and most recently with guys like Smith and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, there’s never a shortage of players out of the Pelican state.

Mathis is excited for the opportunity to play LSU back in his home state and hopefully be able to perform in front of family and friends.

“Man, it’s going to be a big game. I can’t wait to get back home in front of my family and friends," Mathis said. "I know those guys are going to give their best, so we got to prepare good for those guys and just be ready when the time comes.”