2021 Safety Sage Ryan Commits to LSU Football

Ed Orgeron admitted during his weekly Wednesday Coaches Show that LSU must do a better job of bringing in elite safety talent. Whether it's by way of junior college transfers or recruiting, Orgeron said it's a position group the Tigers need to address.

"There is a deficit, I think we need to recruit more safeties in our program," Orgeron said. "I'm gonna solve that problem by getting more junior college transfers or in recruiting."

On Saturday, LSU made great strides in improving its secondary, earning a commitment from Lafayette Christian star safety Sage Ryan. The SI99 safety is an elite level athlete who will immediately compete for a starting spot in the LSU secondary.

This is a big win for Ed Orgeron and company on the recruiting trail as it was reported that Alabama had made a surge this week in Ryan's recruiting. Ultimately, the attraction to stay home and play along side cousin Kevin Faulk was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"He says of course he wants me to come to LSU but it's my decision and really just told me to continue to take it slow," Ryan told LSUCountry this spring. "He actually told me that when he was going through the process he got a signal of where to go and he tells me don't go looking for a signal but instead just believe in your heart where's home for you."

For LSU, the Tigers add yet another weapon to this 2021 class at the safety position. The program has earned commitments from Georgia's Khari Gee as well as an in-state commitment from Matthew Langlois, who just picked up the offer three weeks ago.

Langlois had previously been committed to Kansas State but once the offer from the purple and gold came down, it was a no brainer to stay home. LSU also has a number of talented players on the roster including Maurice Hampton and Jordan Toles, who figure to be with the program through at least the end of next season.

The future of the safety position has also been amplified with the additions of Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen, two of the nation's top safety recruits in the 2022 class. As far as the 2021 class is concerned, LSU is still in prime position to land a handful of SI99 ranked players including Maason Smith, Korey Foreman, Brian Thomas and Tristan Leigh.

With 20 players committed so far, if the Tigers were able to land even three of those players, it would make for an elite recruiting class.

"Sage Ryan to LSU is massive news both geographically and competitively for the Tigers. Not only is he Louisiana-bred with family ties to the program, but they resonate on the coaching staff as well with his bloodline in the Faulk family," SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia said of the move. "On the trail, any head-to-head win versus Nick Saban, especially for a defensive back, is major in its own right -- even with the ties Ryan has to Baton Rouge."