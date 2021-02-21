Georgia Prospect Sam Mbake Would Make for Great Addition to 2022 LSU Football Class

LSU has a need for big wide receivers in its offense. Sam Mbake would be a great fit for the Tigers, and LSU is coming after him.

Playing for Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga., Sam Mbake has become one of Georgia’s best wide receiver prospects. He’s earned it through hard work. He’s confident in his abilities, as he should be.

“I’m always going to bet on me.”

That’s what Mbake told me yesterday while discussing match ups with other top players. It shows in the way he competes play after play.

I’ve known this young man for about a year. A physically imposing player, Mbake makes plays in space as one would expect a 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver.

Mbake understands his assignments and how to set up defensive backs. This is an unusual skill for a player still in high school.

Why is this young man so good at running routes? He’s motivated no matter what. When traveling the country, a scout will find players that are motivated differently than others. Mbake simply hates to lose. That’s his primary motivation.

Yesterdays NFA 7 on 7 tournament, Mbake kept mentioning how he wants to get faster. There’s always something that he’s really trying to improve. That’s the mark of an athlete who’s not settling for the 20-plus scholarship offers he’s received to date. You’re a few other things that I noticed about Sam from this weekend, as compared to when I watched him last year.

Mbake improved his first step off the line. Many one on one battles are won or lost at the line of scrimmage. Mbake changes his takeoffs. He uses power, quickness, and really strong hands to disengage from defensive backs. When you combine those traits with his natural size, it’s a unique elixir to create mismatches.

The other area that I think he’s improved would be his explosiveness after the catch. Mbake goes north-south in a hurry. That’s a powerful full gaining ground and he’s capable of punishing defensive backs. All of these skills make Mbake a really highly touted player, and why LSU has picked up its interest in Mbake.

After watching Mbake play, there’s no question he’s improved since last year when he was already collecting numerous offers. Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and Ole Miss would be some of the programs that extended offers to this talented player.

Keep an eye on Mbake’s recruitment. He would add the finishing touches to an already excellent LSU wide receiver class.