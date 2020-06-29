What is the General Feel On LSU Football Heading into 2020 Among Opposing SEC Coaches?

It's been a given that LSU will need to prove it wasn't a one hit wonder in 2019. With new coaches and having to replace a good portion of the offensive and defensive starters in 2020, many feel that Ed Orgeron and company will take a step back.

Right now, most pundits are in agreement that anywhere in the 9-3 range is what is in store for the Tigers this season. It's kind of hard to disagree at this stage in the offseason as players are just now starting to return for voluntary workouts and that the program is still losing players just a few weeks before practice begins.

After losing 14 players to the draft, sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks became the latest to move on from LSU, entering his name in the transfer portal on Friday. It's been reported by numerous outlets, including the Athletic, that Brooks' decision has nothing to do with football and more so about being closer to family in Dallas, Texas.

While Brooks' departure hurts the future of the program, it isn't the end of the world for the 2020 roster. What it does do, however, is carry on the offseason theme of players from the national championship roster moving on from the program.

But while many are focusing on what won't be there this season for LSU, opposing SEC coaches are looking up and down the roster and seeing plenty of returning talent in purple and gold. As part of Lindy's Sports yearly magazine previewing the season, anonymous SEC coaches were asked to give their thoughts on the defending national champions.

"They knew they were losing some good players, but they've got a good roster," said one anonymous coach. "Comparing it to their magical year, you can't compare it to a magical year. No, they're not going to be what they were last year, but they've got good enough players and coaches to be LSU."

Of course, one of the main questions facing the program this year is how junior quarterback Myles Brennan will adjust to being a full time starter for the first time in his career. Brennan is already starting a little bit behind the eight ball as he hasn't had a ton of time to throw to his skill position players, but it's a challenge other SEC quarterbacks are facing as well.

"Myles Brennan has got the talent, he just hasn't played very much. And it takes time in this league," another coach told Lindy's Sports. "They are very solid at receiver. But there is only one guy that you have to know where he is on the field — Ja'Marr Chase. He's special."

Having the plethora of weapons Brennan does, including Chase, Terrace Marshall, Arik Gilbert, Racey McMath, Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore, getting the timing down with those receivers should be the sole focus once practice starts to heat up in August.

"I am very confident that Myles is ready to lead this football team," Ensminger said during the Coaches Caravan in May. "Heck, join the bandwagon. Let’s go. We are tweaking our offense, but it’s not for the quarterback. We are tweaking our offense for our receivers and running backs."