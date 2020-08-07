It's been the question on everyone's mind since the SEC announced a plan to switch to an all-conference schedule for the 2020 season: who will each team's two additional opponents be? On Friday, LSU learned it will be adding Missouri and Vanderbilt to its schedule.

Here's a full list of the two additional teams for each SEC program:

Alabama: @Missouri, vs Kentucky

Auburn: @South Carolina, vs Tennessee

Arkansas: vs. Georgia, @Florida

Florida: vs Arkansas, @Texas A & M

Georgia: @Arkansas, vs Mississippi State

Kentucky: @Alabama, vs Ole Miss

LSU: @Vanderbilt, vs Missouri

Ole Miss: @Kentucky, vs South Carolina

Mississippi State: @Georgia, vs Vanderbilt

Missouri: @LSU, vs Alabama

South Carolina: vs Auburn, @Ole Miss

Tennessee: @Auburn, vs Texas A & M

Texas A & M: vs Florida, @Tennessee

Vanderbilt: vs LSU, @Mississippi State

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."

The conference made the decisions on which two teams would be added to each SEC program's season based off of the strength of schedule of the eight games that were already on the schedule. Every year, LSU plays Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A & M so it's easy to see why the Tigers' additional two opponents are a little more friendly.

Missouri and Vanderbilt finished at or near the bottom of the conference in 2019. It will be the second straight year the Tigers travel to Nashville for an outing against the Commodores. LSU holds the all time record against Vanderbilt 23-7 and currently ride an eight game winning streak into the 2020 matchup.

LSU hasn't hosted Missouri since 2016, a game that finished in a 42-7 win for the purple and gold. The all-time series between the two teams is 1-1, with Missouri winning in a 20-15 effort back in 1978.

Friday's news can be viewed as nothing but positive for Ed Orgeron and company as LSU still faces a daunting 10-game schedule overall. Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A & M were all ranked in the top-13 of the 2020 preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday.

Of course it doesn't matter to Orgeron and his football team who or where they play.

"Buckle up big boy," Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN when asked about the schedule. "What else can you say? What a challenge, the best conference in the world. You play eight conference games and now you're gonna play 10. To get to the top, you've got to be the very best which means you have to beat the very best. That's part of being in the SEC, so I welcome the challenge."

The conference is expected to finalize the schedule next week, which will include when the games take place.

Story will be updated as more information is provided.