LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

SEC Releases In Season Testing Protocols, LSU Student-Athletes to be Tested at Least Twice a Week

Glen West

The SEC kicked off a newsy Friday when it announced its COVID-19 management requirements for the upcoming fall season. The conference will require student-athletes to be tested at least twice a week through a PCR test, typically six and three days ahead of competition.

The Medical Guidance Task Force also advised the conference to search for alternative testing methods that would potentially allow for a third test each week closer to the actual game. As for masking, in football, volleyball and soccer, all coaches, staff and personnel will be required to wear masks on the sideline.

"Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes."

If a student-athlete does test positive with COVID-19 or comes into contact with some that has tested positive, the athlete must quarantine for 14 days regardless of further testing.

The conference guidelines come on the heels of a reported conversation between student-athletes and the SEC about the health protocols for the upcoming season. Athletes expressed their concern about the 2020 season in a Washington Post article.

“We want to play. We want to see football. We want to return to normal as much as possible,” Texas A&M linebacker Keeath Magee II said in the WaPo article. “But it’s just that with all this uncertainty, all this stuff that’s still circulating in the air, y’all know it kind of leaves some of us still scratching my head. I feel like the college campus is the one thing that you can’t control.”

More than 20 Power 5 players have elected to sit out the season due to COVID-19 concerns. In its statement, the SEC acknowledged that any athlete who wishes to sit out due to concerns will have their scholarships honored.

Here are the testing protocols the conference released: 

  • The SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the current standard testing method for the COVID-19 virus. Alternative testing methods may be considered if sufficient data develops to support those methods.
  • In the sport of football, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, typically six days and three days prior to competition. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to competition.
  • In the sports of volleyball and soccer, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, with one to occur three days prior to the first competition of the week. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to the first competition of the week.
  • In the sport of cross country, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least once per week during competition, with that test to occur three days prior to each competition.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football 2021 Safety Target Sage Ryan SI All-American Player Profile

Ryan is the cousin of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, considered to be a top in-state priority for the Tigers

Glen West

LSU Football Ranked No. 5 in 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

Tigers one of six SEC schools ranked in preseason top-25

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Three Big Questions LSU Football Hopes to Answer Once Fall Camp Starts

Will Shanahan step up at center, who starts opposite Derek Stingley

Glen West

2022 Recruit Dayne Shor Hoping Transfer to IMG Academy Helps Development, Talks LSU Football Offer

Shor has strong relationship with teammate Tyler Booker, who LSU is also strongly pursuing

Glen West

2022 Recruit Omarion Hampton Loves How LSU Football Utilizes the Running Back Position

Hampton talks about recent offer, the kind of running style he has

Glen West

by

Glen West

What Are the Latest Heisman, Championship Odds for LSU Football in 2020?

Three LSU players appear in latest Heisman odds

Glen West

LSU Forward Trendon Watford Talks Decision to Return to Baton Rouge, Why 2020 Will be a “Special” Season

Watford hoping return will turn him into “for sure” first round pick in 2021

Glen West

How LHSAA Delaying High School Season Affects LSU Football 2021 Recruiting

As of now, LHSAA has delayed start of high school football season until Oct. 8

Glen West

LSU Tigers 2021 Target Tristan Leigh SI All-American Player Profile

Leigh sees opportunity, family atmosphere with LSU program

Glen West

by

Glen West

A First Glance at the 2020 LSU Basketball Depth Chart and Potential Starting Lineup

Tigers figure to be among the SEC’s best with strong mix of veterans and incoming talent

Glen West

by

Glen West