Senior Bowl Results for the Three LSU Prospects Inconclusive But All Had Positive Week Overall

Cox at one point led both teams in tackles while Stevens doesn't dress for Senior Bowl game
Jabril Cox had been one of the hottest topics throughout the entire Senior Bowl week so it was only fitting that he be one of the more productive players during the course of the game. 

LSU's senior linebacker jumped off the screen time and time again and while no stats were provided at the game on the defensive end, Cox did at one point lead both teams in tackles.

On the other hand, JaCoby Stevens, another player who had a great week in practice, didn't play due to an undisclosed reason. Stevens had a great week at the senior bowl, most notably the dropped weight and added quickness that he'll need if he hopes to be an NFL safety. 

Cox, the senior linebacker who played one season in Baton Rouge was likely the player with the highest draft stock entering the week, at one point being considered a first round pick in the preseason.

An uneven season from the LSU defense has likely affected the draft stocks of Cox and Stevens at least a little bit so that's why this week was so important for them. Cox made a great impression on talent evaluators this week in the first few practices.

One national draft analyst, Matt Miller, who's been in Hoover this week, believes that Cox has exponentially improved his draft stock, calling him a top 40 prospect by week's end. 

The three also had their measurements taken with one of the noticeable differences being Stevens weight at 216 pounds. Stevens was consistently in the 230 range at LSU but by dropping some weight, might allow him to be a little quicker in coverage.

Stevens turned heads earlier this week with this nasty interception off of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

All in all, it appears Cox has improved his draft stock the most and is hard to imagine him falling past the second round at this point in time. Stevens could go as high as the second round but he more realistically will land somewhere in the third or fourth round.

