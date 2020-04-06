2021 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Shambre Jackson Updates Recruitment, Talks LSU Football

LSU 2021 defensive line recruit Shambre Jackson holds 30 offers from Division I programs as he prepares to enter his senior season at Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end is considering a number of schools including the purple and gold but is adamant on taking his recruiting process slow in these uncertain times.

A few of the schools recruiting Jackson consistently right now include LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Miami. Currently the No. 15 ranked strong-side defensive prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, Jackson is taking his time before he whittles down his list but said LSU is right in mix

Jackson says he wants to take an official visit to LSU sometime in the fall to catch another game in Baton Rouge. During the 2019 season, Jackson was able to see the Tigers put a 56-20 pounding on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Death Valley.

He remembers that experience vividly because of the hospitality that was shown to him by the LSU players and staff, who all made it a trip to remember for Jackson.

"I went into Ed Orgeron's office and talked with him a little bit on that Sunday," Jackson said. "He said I was a good player and that he wanted me to be an LSU Tiger and also talked about the academics here. I like coach O, he seems like he's a down to earth guy and I can trust him."

Jackson has been in pretty consistent communication with either Orgeron or defensive line coach Bill Johnson on a daily basis throughout the last few weeks and months. Because Johnson has such a heavy NFL background, Jackson says he knows that there's a lot of credence in the advice Johnson has given him about making it to the next level.

"He said I have the ability to come in and play for three years and go to the league," Jackson said. "It'll be better for me because I know that coach Johnson coached NFL players for a long time so he'll be able to get me to the level I need to go to the league. They're going to the 4-3 defense down there which is better for me."

For Boone High School, Jackson plays defensive tackle because his school runs a 3-4. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, that frame won't translate to a college football defensive tackle so Jackson feels he'll play defensive end in college.

While that frame will absolutely fit the bill for a college defensive lineman, it's not good enough for Jackson as he hopes to get taller, faster and stronger in the coming months to become an even bigger threat.

"I hope to get stronger and faster and hopefully taller," Jackson said. "I need to use my hands more at the point of attack. I do feel like I'm pretty good at getting around offensive linemen because I'm pretty fast for a guy my size."

Because LSU has such a history of getting players to the NFL, Jackson said it's a school he is seriously considering and can't wait to visit again soon.

"I know that LSU will be able to get me to the level I need to make that next step in my career," Jackson said. "I grew up always knowing that LSU has elite players and that's the kind of player I want to be in college."