2022 Receiver, LSU Recruit Shazz Preston Taking Recruitment Day By Day

As one of the top uncommitted prospects in the state of Louisiana, St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston has many people in his ears. The truth is that Preston is weighing all of his options at this time and trying not to put too much pressure on himself to make a decision.

With his older brother Shawn currently playing at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs figure to be a strong suitor for Preston's services. But then again, there are plenty of current LSU commits who are playing with Shazz on the Louisiana Bootleggers travel 7v7 team talking up the Tigers' program as well.

"Recruiting is treating me well. It hasn't been stressful but I'm just taking it day by day," Preston said. "It's not really a pressure but I'm playing with a lot of LSU commits right now and they're all in my ear. But it's all love."

From AJ Johnson, Aaron Anderson and Decoldest Crawford to the five receivers LSU brought in during the 2021 cycle, Preston has been impressed with the receiver haul the program has brought in watching from a distance. What he really likes is how the Tigers are staying local in their recruitment of the top tier talent in the state.



His relationship with the LSU program is strong as he talks and texts with the coaching staff on a near daily basis. Possessing a strong upper body and pristine route running technique, the coaching staff has made comparisons to former LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"It's going to be a real special receiver group," Preston said. "They have a lot of studs and go getters. You know don't find that all too often. I just got off a zoom call meeting with the staff, talking ball and talking academics. They like how I attack the ball, they like how aggressive I am, like my size. They compare me to Ja'Marr [Chase] and they just love me down there."

Preston comes from a storied high school program in St. James that just won a state championship two years ago during Preston's sophomore season in 2019. While the Wildcats came up short in 2020, Preston does think he made tremendous strides in his game as a junior.

"I think my junior season didn't end the way we wanted but we grew more as a team and I understand the game more," Preston said. "My strongest thing is my route running and just concentrating and having that feel for the game."

The real difference for Preston has come by growing into his body more. He's physical and feels he can go up and attack the ball over any defensive back in the country. Heading into his senior season, Preston wants to continue to add muscle while perfecting his route running ability even more.

"I've been in the gym a lot, three days a week and grinding. Getting a lot of one on one training and I've been able to build up my body off of that," Preston said. "You can always perfect your route running. My speed, my agility, my catch radius, all that can be improved. People it's fine right now but there's always room for improvement. Just want to keep all that in tact."