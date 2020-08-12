LSUCountry
LSU Football Lands Commitment From 2022 Warren Easton Defensive Tackle  Shone Washington

Glen West

LSU bagged its sixth commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday when defensive tackle prospect Shone Washington announced his commitment to the purple and gold. 

Washington joins a class that has already established itself as one of the top in the country, luring in top rated prospects in quarterback Walker Howard, wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, cornerback Khamauri Rogers and safeties Bryan Allen and Bryce Anderson. The Warren Easton product and New Orleans native chose LSU over Alabama, Florida, Texas, USC and others.

Currently ranked as a top-250 prospect in the country, Washington is the No. 18 defensive tackle on 247Sports composite rankings. LSUCountry caught up with Washington at the Under Armour Elite Underclassmen camp in Vicksburg, Mississippi where he said he's remained in constant communication with the LSU staff and loves the program Orgeron is building in Baton Rouge.

"From everything I've seen from LSU, playing there would be an amazing experience," Washington said. "Really, right now that's my dream school and we'll see what happens. I definitely love the program coach O has built though."

In particular, Washington said his relationship with coach Ed Orgeron and defensive line coach Bill Johnson has remained strong since picking up the offer back in March. Washington said all Orgeron and Johnson rave about what his freshman tape and can’t wait to give them more film to become enamored with.

"Coach O and coach Johnson really want me," Washington said. "They love my freshman tape, that's all they bring up. As a freshman I was playing aggressive and I've been able to use that to help in other areas of my game." 

After missing his sophomore year because of transfer rules, the 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

The focus this offseason for Washington has been has been about trying to vary up his pass rush moves and make sure his footwork is pristine for his return to the field.

"I've been working on my pass rush moves, I have a lot of moves in the toolbox," Washington said. "Whether it's the jab, the cut, the rip, I feel like I'm more versatile than I ever was as a freshman. I've been focusing on getting my hips right, getting my movement right. I've been working on footwork mainly and just getting right for the season."

