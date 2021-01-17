LSU Loses Commitment From 2022 Defensive Tackle Shone Washington

LSU's 2022 recruiting class has seen a lot of movement in recent weeks and on Sunday the Tigers lost a longtime commit to the program. Warren Easton's Shone Washington announced that he'd be decommitting from the LSU program after six months of being committed to the Tigers.

Washington's decision now leaves LSU with seven players as part of the 2022 class. The Tigers recently picked up a commitment from cornerback JaDarian Rhym and reciever Aaron Anderson while losing a commitment from cornerback Khamauri Rogers.

LSU's class is headlined by quarterback Walker Howard as well as Texas safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen. Washington was the only defensive line commit in the class so Ed Orgeron and company will likely be hard at work trying to lure more talent up front.

"Coach O and coach Johnson really want me," Washington told LSUCountry last summer. "They love my freshman tape, that's all they bring up. As a freshman I was playing aggressive and I've been able to use that to help in other areas of my game."

As a freshman at John Ehret High School, Washington impressed with his physical gifts, helping lead the Patriots to a 5A semifinal appearance. The now 6-foot-4, 297-pound lineman transferred to Warren Easton in the fall of his sophomore year and had to sit out due to transfer rules.

It's why the LSU staff could only be enamored with his freshman tape, but he worked the entire offseason to continue to add elements to his game.

"I've been working on my pass rush moves, I have a lot of moves in the toolbox," Washington said. "Whether it's the jab, the cut, the rip, I feel like I'm more versatile than I ever was as a freshman."