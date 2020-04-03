Eight LSU Football Draft Prospects Featured in Sports Illustrated's Latest 2020 Three Round Mock Draft

Once again there was another heavy dose of LSU players featured in Sports Illustrated's latest three round mock draft from senior writer Kevin Hanson. Eight players from the 2019 national championship team were selected in the first three rounds with five players going in the first 32 picks alone.

The obvious suspects like quarterback Joe Burrow, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Patrick Queen and receiver Justin Jefferson have been consistently thrown in the first round discussion all offseason.

One particular player in the secondary was able to sneak into the first round who for many weeks has been in the majority of second round mocks. Here's where the eight former Tigers landed and their fit with that particular team.

Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall, Cincinnati Bengals)

The presumptive No. 1 pick since the clock struck zero on the national championship, Burrow will change the culture from day one with the Bengals. When the lights were brightest, Burrow always stepped up in his chase for a championship that also resulted in a Heisman trophy.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “all options are still on the table” for Andy Dalton “including keeping him.” Whether Dalton is on the roster on April 23 or not, it’s a virtual lock that the Bengals will make Burrow the new face of their franchise. Leading LSU to a perfect season, the Heisman-winning quarterback throws with pinpoint accuracy, manipulates the pocket well and played his best on the biggest stage.

If the Bengals do hold on to Dalton, like Rapoport is reporting, Burrow will have a veteran to bounce ideas and advice off of. Despite Dalton's track record finally catching up with him as a starter, he has playoff experience and nine years as a starter under his belt. That's an invaluable tool for a rookie like Burrow who will spend most of his first year learning the NFL ropes.

K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 16 overall, Atlanta Falcons)

The popular pick for many analysts for Chaisson's services, the still 20-year old edge rusher will bring excitement, athleticism and potential to a Falcons pass rush that just severed ties with Vic Beasley.

Even though the Falcons have signed Dante Fowler, the team finished with the second fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and last year’s team leader (Vic Beasley, eight) is now in Tennessee. While Chaisson missed nearly all of 2018 with a torn ACL, the 20-year-old has elite burst off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

Between Fowler and Chaisson, the Falcons have two young pass rushers looking to find their way and should contribute from the start. Because of his burst off the edge, sound technique and myriad of moves, Chaisson has all the makings of a future pro bowler if he can stay healthy.

Kristian Fulton (No. 19 overall, Las Vegas Raiders)

The surprise of the mock draft is the senior Fulton being the third LSU player off the board, going ahead of Justin Jefferson and Patrick Queen. As a junior and senior, Fulton certainly established himself as one of the better cover corners in the SEC.

With the team’s two first-round picks, the Raiders have addressed their two biggest post-free agency needs (wide receiver and cornerback). Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

Opposite Derek Stingley, Fulton to no surprise, wasn't targeted all that much as the majority of teams tried to attack the younger freshman. The Raiders have two first round picks and corner is an area of need for the team. Fulton will establish himself as a starter wherever he may land but the Raiders are a good spot for him to go if he wishes to start immediately.

Patrick Queen (No. 21 overall, Denver Broncos)

In a trade with the Eagles, Denver selects the LSU linebacker who has shot up draft boards after a breakout junior season. His ability to make plays in the backfield is a tremendous asset to any NFL defense but his youth and potential are what will make him a first round pick.

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. While he’s a bit undersized, Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed who excels in coverage.

Alongside Von Miller, who can show him how to be an elite player in the NFL, Queen couldn't ask for a better landing spot.

Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall, Minnesota Vikings)

With the trade of Stefon Diggs, the Vikings are looking for another vertical threat and while that isn't Jefferson's forte, his 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine leaves some room to add that element to his arsenal.

The Vikings have a need for an upgrade at WR2 to pair with Adam Thielen following the trade of Stefon Diggs, which has returned this pick to Minnesota. One of the biggest winners at the NFL combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and he’s a nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills.

Playing alongside Adam Thielan and Dalvin Cook will in all likelihood make Jefferson a third option in his rookie season which is a spot he could thrive in without all of the attention being centered around him. The Eagles are another team in need of receiver help that Jefferson would fit perfectly with.

Grant Delpit (No. 36 overall, New York Giants)

Going into the season, Delpit was viewed by many pundits as a top-10 pick but a season that saw him suffer an ankle injury, ultimately affected his play down the stretch of the regular season. Delpit struggled at times this season with missing tackles and combined with the ankle injury, has likely hurt his draft grade.

With the Giants in the second round, Delpit next to Jabrill Peppers would be an interesting young combo as both players showed big play ability in college. If Delpit can play closer to the line of scrimmage, the better as he saw ample success in that spot during his breakout sophomore year.

Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 56 overall, Miami Dolphins)

If the Dolphins are serious about taking a quarterback, likely Tua Tagovailoa, with their first round pick, they're going to need to give him a ton of protection. Cushenberry fits that bill as he's one of the best interior linemen in this draft.

While not the quickest or speediest, Cushenberry is very hard to move off the line of scrimmage and is a personality that will help shape the culture with his hard work and leadership.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 60 overall, Baltimore Ravens)

This feels a little low for Edwards-Helaire but man would he be a perfect fit next to Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield and shiftiness make him a perfect complement to Jackson and can learn from one of the best in the business in Ingram.

Both possess very similar body types so the guidance Ingram could give a young Edwards-Helaire would be a vital component to his long term success. It would make for a very dangerous offense, one that would have many opposing defensive coordinators in a nervous sweat all week.