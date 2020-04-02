In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

As we all practice social distancing, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how NFL clubs prepare for the upcoming draft. While the traveling road show won’t happen in Vegas this year, the NFL intends on holding the draft—albeit in a virtual format—from April 23-25, as expected.

With that said, here is my latest projection for the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports; Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports; Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “all options are still on the table” for Andy Dalton “including keeping him.” Whether Dalton is on the roster on April 23 or not, it’s a virtual lock that the Bengals will make Burrow the new face of their franchise. Leading LSU to a perfect season, the Heisman-winning quarterback throws with pinpoint accuracy, manipulates the pocket well and played his best on the biggest stage.

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Washington may entertain offers for this pick, but it will take a king’s ransom for the franchise to pass on an elite talent like Young. Closing out his true sophomore season with six sacks in the final four games, Young built upon his 2018 end-of-season momentum to set an Ohio State record with an FBS-high 16.5 sacks in 2019.

*Proposed trade: Miami sends the 5th, 39th and 141st picks plus their third-round pick in 2021 to Detroit for the third pick.

3. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Restrictions on travel and team visits due to the coronavirus pandemic amplifies the uncertainty with Tagovailoa (hip), but he has seemingly met every medical hurdle in his rehab up to this point and the junior quarterback recently posted a video of himself throwing the football. When healthy, Tua throws with a quick release, elite accuracy and anticipation and has the intangibles and leadership to develop into the franchise quarterback Miami has sought since Dan Marino retired.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Giants let right tackle Mike Remmers walk in free agency and signed Cameron Fleming to a one-year deal to fill the void. Even so, the team could still use a long-term upgrade at right tackle and left tackle Nate Solder has not lived to the expectations of his massive contract. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker with outstanding movement skills that should allow him to play either tackle spot.

*Proposed trade: Miami sends the 5th, 39th and 141st picks plus their third-round pick in 2021 to Detroit for the third pick.

5. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Signing Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal made it easier for the Lions to trade Darius Slay, but ultimately those two moves are a net downgrade for the secondary. Before those moves, the team was in need of an upgrade opposite their top cornerback. A complete corner, Okudah possesses an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness to develop into a shutdown corner for the Lions early in his career.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

As the Chargers move into the post-Philip Rivers era, Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are the only quarterbacks under contract for 2020 and they are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback. While Herbert needs to improve his consistency, he has across-the-board plus traits—size, arm strength, mobility and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy called concerns about Herbert’s quiet leadership style a “false narrative” and said he has “far more charisma than many NFL starters we’ve been around.”

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

Not only did the Panthers allow a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry and 31 rushing scores last season, but they lost several defensive linemen in free agency this offseason as well. Due to his size, strength and consistent motor, Brown is a dominant run-stuffer with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Cardinals re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year deal earlier this offseason. While the team has also re-signed right tackle Marcus Gilbert, the 32-year-old missed all of 2019 (ACL) and both he and Justin Murray will be free agents after this season. The first true freshman to start at tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs possesses freakish athleticism for his size and would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle for the Cardinals, who surrendered 50 sacks last season.

*Proposed trade: Tampa Bay sends the 14th and 76th picks plus their third-round pick in 2021 to Jacksonville for the ninth pick.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

By signing Tom Brady to a two-year contract, the Bucs are all in for this season and next. While Mekhi Becton may have the most upside of any tackle in this year’s draft class, Thomas is arguably the safest and most pro-ready of the top-four tackles. With starting experience at both left and right tackle at Georgia, Thomas provides the Bucs with an immediate upgrade at right tackle and the long-term upside to slide over to the left side, if needed.

10. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

If Simmons is still on the board here, the Browns should run their pick up to the virtual podium. The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker, but he’s a defensive chess piece that has lined up nearly everywhere. Testing off the charts by running a 4.39 in the 40 at 238 pounds, Simmons has sideline-to-sideline range and playmaking ability.

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Jets ranked near the bottom of Football Outsiders’ offensive line rankings in both run blocking (31st) and pass blocking (30th) in 2019. While the Jets have made several additions to the offensive line via free agency, I don’t think Joe Douglas is done yet. A mountain of a man at 6' 7" and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has rare movement skills for his size.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Darren Waller had a breakout season (90/1,145/3) in 2019, but the trade for Antonio Brown turned out to be a failed experiment. Ending his collegiate career on a high note (6/204/1 vs. Michigan), Jeudy is a polished route-runner who can immediately step into the WR1 role for the Raiders.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Deebo Samuel had a productive rookie season with three 100-yard games in the second half for the 49ers, but Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency to join the Saints. Scoring 26 touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons, Lamb isn't a burner, but he has outstanding hands, body control and run-after-catch ability.

*Proposed trade: Tampa Bay sends the 14th and 76th picks plus their third-round pick in 2021 to Jacksonville for the ninth pick.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina

Not only have the Jaguars declined the option on Marcell Dareus, but they agreed to trade Calais Campbell to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick. With a blend of size, length, strength and quickness, Kinlaw generated 10 sacks over the past two seasons despite consistently facing double teams.

*Proposed trade: Philadelphia sends the 21st and 53rd picks to Denver for the 15th pick.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Carson Wentz became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards without a 500-yard wide receiver as the Eagles’ wide receiver corps was decimated by injuries. The trio of Alshon Jeffery (10), DeSean Jackson (three) and Nelson Agholor (11) played only 24 games in 2019. Few players can match the 4.27 speed of Ruggs, who has scored on one-quarter of his career touches at Alabama, and he would provide that field-stretching element they expected when they brought back D-Jax in 2019.

16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Even though the Falcons have signed Dante Fowler, the team finished with the second fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and last year’s team leader (Vic Beasley, eight) is now in Tennessee. While Chaisson missed nearly all of 2018 with a torn ACL, the 20-year-old has elite burst off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Not only did Byron Jones leave to become the league’s highest-paid corner in Miami, but the Cowboys tied for the fewest interceptions (seven) in the NFL last season. Critics will be quick to point to Henderson’s inconsistency as a tackler, which needs to improve, but the former Gator is sticky in coverage with an impressive combination of size, length, speed and fluid movement.

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Big spenders in free agency, the Dolphins have added a number of starters—Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Byron Jones—to their revamped defense. They add another starter here with McKinney, a versatile defender with experience at both safety spots. The junior tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) last season at Alabama.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

With the team’s two first-round picks, the Raiders have addressed their two biggest post-free agency needs (wide receiver and cornerback). Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With both 2019 outside starting cornerbacks—Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye—no longer on the roster, the Jags will likely use one of their first two or three picks on a cornerback. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, (Trevon) Diggs has an elite combination of size and length and the former receiver has outstanding ball skills.

*Proposed trade: Philadelphia sends the 21st and 53rd picks to Denver for the 15th pick.

21. Denver Broncos: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. While he’s a bit undersized, Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed who excels in coverage.

22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Vikings have a need for an upgrade at WR2 to pair with Adam Thielen following the trade of Stefon Diggs, which has returned this pick to Minnesota. One of the biggest winners at the NFL combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and he’s a nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills.

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

While not a speed rusher, Epenesa could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players (Trey Flowers). The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started 2019 slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender for the Saints. Four of the team’s top linebackers—Demario Davis, Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone and Craig Robertson—are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The departure of Everson Griffen (eight sacks in 2019) and Stephen Weatherly, who signed with Carolina in free agency, will lead to an expanded role for Ifeadi Odenigbo (seven sacks). Especially if four corners are off the board before the Vikings pick, adding another defensive end to the rotation makes sense here. Using his length, agility and first step, the ex-Nittany Lion recorded 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss combined over the past two seasons.

26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The majority of Miami’s free-agent spending has been focused on the defensive side of the ball. While Chris Grier has added Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras to the interior offensive line, the team still has a void at left tackle created by the Laremy Tunsil trade. A four-year starter at Houston, Jones has the length, quick feet and movement skills coveted in a left tackle.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Only 20 years old, Jackson would have benefited from returning to USC for another season. That said, he has the quick feet and athleticism that could entice the Seahawks to take a chance on his long-term upside as his technique catches up to his athleticism.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

While he lacks the size to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders in 2019. With excellent range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker and fill a void for the Ravens.

29. Tennessee Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Gladney lacks ideal size and length at the position, but he plays with a more physical presence than his listed weight would suggest. Blending foot quickness, short-area agility and feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions over his three seasons as a starter.

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The Packers signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal this offseason, but Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps outside of Davante Adams. Few players, if any, have helped their draft stock as much as Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.

*Proposed trade: Indianapolis sends the 34th and 122nd picks plus a fourth-round pick in 2021 to San Francisco for the 31st pick.

31. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Without any picks from Rounds 2 to 4, the 49ers will likely look for a trade-down partner to acquire more draft capital. For the Colts, moving up a few spots to get the fifth-year option on a high-upside prospect like Love makes sense as they can be patient with him. Described by one NFL head coach as a “poor man's (Patrick) Mahomes,” Love has a live arm, plus mobility and improvisational skills.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Perhaps this is a luxury pick, as Damien Williams has been productive in the Chiefs’ offense, but Swift gives Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid another dynamic weapon. With a compact frame and exceptional lateral agility, Swift departs Athens with a career 6.56 yards per carry average and 73 career receptions in his three seasons.

***

ROUND 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

34. [Proposed trade] San Francisco 49ers: Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan

35. Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU

36. New York Giants: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

38. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

39. [Proposed trade] Detroit Lions: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

40. Houston Texans (via ARI): Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

41. Cleveland Browns: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

43. Chicago Bears (via LV): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

44. Indianapolis Colts: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

46. Denver Broncos: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

47. Atlanta Falcons: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

48. New York Jets: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

50. Chicago Bears: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

51. Dallas Cowboys: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

52. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

53. [Proposed trade] Denver Broncos: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

54. Buffalo Bills: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

55. Baltimore Ravens (via NE): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

56. Miami Dolphins (via NO): Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU

57. Houston Texans: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

58. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma

59. Seattle Seahawks: Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M

60. Baltimore Ravens: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

61. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri

62. Green Bay Packers: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn

64. Seattle Seahawks (via KC): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

ROUND 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

66. Washington: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

67. Detroit Lions: Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana-Lafayette

68. New York Jets (via NYG): Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

69. Carolina Panthers: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

70. Miami Dolphins: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

72. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

74. Cleveland Browns: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

75. Indianapolis Colts: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

76. [Proposed trade] Jacksonville Jaguars: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

77. Denver Broncos: Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple

79. New York Jets: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

81. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

82. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

83. Denver Broncos (via PIT): James Lynch, IDL, Baylor

84. Los Angeles Rams: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

85. Detroit Lions (via PHI): Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

86. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

87. New England Patriots: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

88. New Orleans Saints: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

89. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

90. Houston Texans: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

91. Las Vegas Raiders (via SEA): Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

92. Baltimore Ravens: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

93. Tennessee Titans: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

94. Green Bay Packers: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

95. Denver Broncos (via SF): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

97. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State

98. New England Patriots: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

99. New York Giants: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

100. New England Patriots: Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

101. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

103. Philadelphia Eagles: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

104. Los Angeles Rams: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

105. Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

106. Baltimore Ravens: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2020 NFL Draft season. His NFL Mock Drafts have graded as the most accurate over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His 2015 NFL mock draft graded as the most accurate and his 2019 NFL mock draft was the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.