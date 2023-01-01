Skip to main content

SI Tickets: LSU vs. Purdue Citrus Bowl Seats Still Available

Tigers take on the Boilermakers at noon on Monday, ticket prices dropping for the showdown in Orlando.
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your Citrus Bowl tickets for Monday’s matchup between LSU and Purdue.

SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.

No matter the amount you spend, whether it be $40 or $4,000, it’s a $10 flat fee, keeping the fan’s experience in mind.

To buy tickets for Monday’s matchup between LSU and Purdue, click here. You can get tickets for as low as $44 for the Tigers’ bowl game that will be featured on ABC.

Heading into the matchup, LSU opens as a 15-point favorite over the Boilermakers, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for noon on Saturday in Orlando, LSU hits the road to take on a Purdue squad looking to spoil the Tigers’ improbable first season under head coach Brian Kelly.

The Bayou Bengals are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For the Boilermakers, their offense is led by dynamic running back Devin Mockobee. Providing his squad with an elite back who can turn nothing into something routinely, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against a gifted rusher.

Minimum Get-In Price: $44.00

Maximum Get-In Price: $883.00

Average Ticket Price: $199.37

Brian Kelly and his squad look to end their 2022 season on top as they face a Boilermakers program down a number of starters. Look for the Tigers to make a statement to carry momentum into the offseason. 

