2022 Recruit Sterling Lane Striving for Breakout Junior Season, Talks LSU Football

Sterling Lane has lived in all corners of the country in his young life. The current Westlake Village, California resident was born in Huntersville, North Carolina and moved to Missouri and Minnesota in his childhood before settling in California for high school.

Because he's so used to moving and living in different parts of the country, Lane has no problems with living virtually anywhere in college. It's helped him be more free with his decision making as the offers start to pour in for the talented 2022 outside linebacker prospect.

"I know how to carry myself in different areas of the country. Because I moved around so much as a kid, I know how to adapt very well," Lane said. "I've never had trouble making friends everywhere I've been so I certainly embrace the possibility of living further away from home."

The Oaks Christian High School product has a plethora of offers on the table including LSU, Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, Oregon and Utah. Lane is appreciative of every single offer he's received to this point because it shows the hard work that he's put in this offseason to better himself as a player.

He hasn't visited any campuses outside of UCLA but is hoping that will change once the recruitment dead period is lifted, which still could be a ways away. LSU came knocking at Lane's door back in January, when life was normal and the rising junior was still in school.

In the weeks and months since, Lane hasn't spoken much with the LSU staff but was told by his high school coach they like his motor and ability to disrupt the passer as an edge rusher. The Tigers haven't pegged Lane down for a specific position as he continues to grow into his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame, but the ideal landing spot would be a combination of outside linebacker and defensive end.

Lane has spent the offseason working on perfecting his technique, which he believes will help him become a breakout player as a junior for Oaks Christian.

"Last year I was playing off pure athleticism," Lane said. "Now I'm getting more of a handle on technique and when to use certain moves and what to do in certain situations. My strength has really developed these last couple of months, I'm starting to get a lot of push power but I'm really hoping my junior film shows the improvement I've made in my technique and my speed."

His work this offseason revolves around situational moves and just knowing how to attack an offensive lineman by the way he lines up.

"I do a lot of hand placement drills like if the tackle oversteps, what do you do then, if he tries to reach block you, what do you do then, just mainly situational stuff," Lane said.

The LSU offer excited Lane for a multitude of reasons but the first one out of his mouth was the fact that the program is coming off a historic national championship run. The months after such a successful season are a gold mine for any program and the coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem to be slowing down LSU's momentum on the recruiting trail.

With prospects like Lane, who are making it a key part of their development to watch how other successful players make it at the college level, watching the success of the LSU championship team was part of the process.

"I'd mainly just watch the LSU outside linebackers and how they prepare and attack in different situations," Lane said. "They're super athletic and I just like to watch how each one gets off the edge and see how his style of play compares to what I try to do."

The work never stops for Lane, whose main goal as a junior is to establish himself as one of the country's premier edge rushers in 2022.

"I'm trying to get my name out there and I want to be known as a top-10 player in my class and one of the best defensive players in the country," Lane said. "I know that takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice. I'm nowhere near my goal but I have the dedication to make my goals come true."