LSU's JaCoby Stevens Can't Wait to Go Head-to-Head With Former QB Joe Burrow

JaCoby Stevens final season in Baton Rouge might not have gone the way he had hoped but the lessons that came with it will help him as he starts his NFL career. Before his final career game against Ole Miss, Stevens revealed it would indeed be his final season with the Tigers.

But before he left, he sat down with some of the coaches and talked about the challenges that the 2020 season brought the program and believes that a more traditional offseason will help the team get back on track in 2021. In an interview with The Spun, Stevens said that the Tigers simply weren't able to make that chemistry work between the players and new coaching staff like that 2019 national championship team was able to accomplish.

"We were young, we had new coordinators, and COVID-19 took away our offseason. I spoke to the coaches about it. The offseason is a time for guys to connect and build chemistry. And with a new coordinator coming in on defense, we just didn’t have the time to get that hands-on learning for the young guys. Add in the SEC-only schedule and I think that’s why you saw us go from 15-0 to 5-5.

Speaking on that 2019 national championship team, Stevens was asked which one of his former teammates he was most looking forward to going against in his rookie season. Without hesitation, Stevens named former quarterback Joe Burrow at the top of his list.

"I can’t wait to go up against my former teammate Joe [Burrow]. Getting a sack on Joe would be pretty cool because, of course, that’s a guy who I’m rooting for and think can become one of the best quarterbacks to come through the NFL. To be able to sack Joe Burrow after two years of not being able to since he was protected at practice would be funny to me."