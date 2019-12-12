LSU Freshmen Derek Stingley, Cade York Make All-SEC Freshman Team

LSU freshmen Derek Stingley Jr. and Cade York were named to the All-SEC Freshman team Thursday for their first year campaigns.

Stingley led the SEC in interceptions in his first year with the Tigers, recording 34 tackles, six picks and 15 passes defended as a freshman. It came as a shock to most around the college football world when he wasn't named SEC Freshman of the Year despite being on multiple All-American lists, including Sports Illustrated's.

Stingley drew high praise from his quarterback and head coach after a two interception performance in the SEC Championship game against Georgia on Saturday.

"Derek is as humble as a guy as I've seen," Joe Burrow said.

"Like you said, No. 1 recruit, sometimes they come in, and they're all cocky and loud, and Derek didn't say a word for three months. At practice, I would go out of my way to throw Derek's way to see if he was as good as everyone said he was. I can tell you, yes, he is. Yes, he is."

"I'm proud of him," Ed Orgeron said. "I see Derek work -- you go in the off-season, and you can go in the indoor arena every Saturday and Sunday, and he and his daddy are working every Saturday and Sunday. He's a tireless worker. Derek is a humble young man. He came ready to go when we had him. His dad did a good job of coaching him. He's one of the finest corners I've ever been around, and he's a competitor."

York in his lone season with the Tigers, connected on 21-of-25 (84%) field goals and 74-of-78 on extra point attempts. Against Texas A & M to close the regular season, York drilled field goals of 50 and 52 yards, becoming the first LSU kicker to make multiple 50+ yard kicks in a single game.

Following up an act as good as Cole Tracy's in 2018 is hard, especially for a freshman. York has proved to the LSU coaching staff and fans that he can be a reliable, game-changing kicker in the near future for the Tigers.