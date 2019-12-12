LSU Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Freshmen Derek Stingley, Cade York Make All-SEC Freshman Team

Glen West

LSU freshmen Derek Stingley Jr. and Cade York were named to the All-SEC Freshman team Thursday for their first year campaigns.

Stingley led the SEC in interceptions in his first year with the Tigers, recording 34 tackles, six picks and 15 passes defended as a freshman. It came as a shock to most around the college football world when he wasn't named SEC Freshman of the Year despite being on multiple All-American lists, including Sports Illustrated's.

Stingley drew high praise from his quarterback and head coach after a two interception performance in the SEC Championship game against Georgia on Saturday.

"Derek is as humble as a guy as I've seen," Joe Burrow said.
"Like you said, No. 1 recruit, sometimes they come in, and they're all cocky and loud, and Derek didn't say a word for three months. At practice, I would go out of my way to throw Derek's way to see if he was as good as everyone said he was. I can tell you, yes, he is. Yes, he is."

"I'm proud of him," Ed Orgeron said. "I see Derek work -- you go in the off-season, and you can go in the indoor arena every Saturday and Sunday, and he and his daddy are working every Saturday and Sunday. He's a tireless worker. Derek is a humble young man. He came ready to go when we had him. His dad did a good job of coaching him. He's one of the finest corners I've ever been around, and he's a competitor."

York in his lone season with the Tigers, connected on 21-of-25 (84%) field goals and 74-of-78 on extra point attempts. Against Texas A&M to close the regular season, York drilled field goals of 50 and 52 yards, becoming the first LSU kicker to make multiple 50+ yard kicks in a single game.

Following up an act as good as Cole Tracy's in 2018 is hard, especially for a freshman. York has proved to the LSU coaching staff and fans that he can be a reliable, game-changing kicker in the near future for the Tigers. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named AP Player of the Year

Glen West

Burrow claims 50 first place votes, Chase Young the next highest with three

Multiple LSU Football Players Up For Awards Thursday at ESPN's College Football Awards

Glen West

Award show starts at 6 p.m. with multiple Tiger players as finalists

A Look at the LSU Football Recruiting Trail a Week Out from Early Signing Period

Glen West

Geaux247 Billy Embody talks early signing period, Orgeron in-home visits

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow, Coach Ed Orgeron Win SEC Awards

Glen West

Burrow named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Orgeron Coach of the Year

Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda 'Not Expected' to be UNLV Coach

Glen West

Aranda never formally offered head coaching vacancy

Report: LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda, UNLV in "Serious" Negotiations on Head Coaching Job

Glen West

Aranda deal could take place with next 24 hours

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award

Glen West

Orgeron one of nine finalists for Eddie Robinson award

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Wins Broyles Award

Glen West

After leading LSU to a record-setting year on offense, passing game coordinator Joe Brady won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

LSU Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Finalist For 2019 Season

Glen West

Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon round out the finalists

Glen West

Joe Burrow was named a Heisman Finalist on Monday night. Check out this amazing video narrated by…