Tale of the Tape: LSU QB Jayden Daniels' Growth in 2022

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season. The Tigers’ starting signal-caller elected to bypass the NFL Draft to handle business for Brian Kelly’s group next season.

After a slow start to the year, Daniels showed tremendous improvement toward end the 2022 season, propelling LSU to an SEC Championship Game appearance.

Here we took a deep dive into a few areas he’s improved in the most:

Pocket Awareness

The first few games of the season were challenging for Daniels. Incorrect reads and hasty decisions halted offensive success with many of the difficulties coming when Daniels would rush out of the pocket to make the “hero ball” play.

Fast forward to Week 8 and everything changed against Ole Miss where it became a completely different story for the signal-caller. Daniels looked much calmer in the pocket while sitting back and allowing for plays to develop. There is credit to be given to him, but his offensive line helped carry much of the load as well.

While Daniels has been given time in the pocket, he’s made the correct reads down the field while escaping when needed. Tallying three rushing touchdowns against Florida and carrying that rushing success into the Ole Miss matchup, Daniels became much more aware in the pocket while making the accurate read to close out the year.

Going Through Progressions

Another major challenge to start the season was Daniels’ inability to go through each progression and find the open wide receiver. This certainly changed over the last few games for the better. We saw Daniels hit his third and even fourth read at times, specifically in the matchup against Florida in Gainesville. It was evident the continuity this offense gained towards the end of the year, and led by Daniels, it began clicking in a big way.

With a receiver room that played up to six guys a night, chemistry formed and the Tigers made a late run to win the SEC West.

Utilizing his Dual-Threat Ability

The first few weeks of the season saw Daniels running for his life when given no time in the pocket for plays to develop. After the offensive line found their perfect lineup, we saw this offense explode. Pair their efficiency with the growth Daniels made and this offense catapulted themselves to one of the best in the SEC.

Yes, there have been a few hiccups along the way, but Daniels has proven he’s a true dual-threat quarterback, especially in the Tigers’ last handful of contests. Racking up 17 touchdowns through the air and 11 more coming on the ground this season, he throws different looks at opposing defenses to keep them on their toes.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and Daniels are becoming the perfect fit for one another as they prepare for Year 2 in the same system. A duo many believed could be lethal is slowly proving to be one of the best in the country.

Final Thoughts

It wasn't’ perfect, but the positive growth Daniels made from the season opener to the SEC Championship Game is remarkable. There were questions surrounding his inability to “trust his arm” or make the proper throws for this team to be successful, but he’s changed that narrative rather quickly.

There is still significant room for improvement when it comes to LSU’s QB1, but the strides he has taken to elevate this team to new heights is something Tiger faithful has to be pleased with.