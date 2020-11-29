Report: Receiver Terrace Marshall Opting Out for Rest of LSU Football Season

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall is opting out of the rest of the 2020 football season, according to a report from Off the Bench host Jordy Culotta. The junior receiver will focus on the 2021 NFL Draft after a productive season as the Tigers' No. 1 receiving threat.

Marshall leaves behind a storied career as one of LSU's most productive players at the wide receiver position. In 2020, Marshall recorded 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 731 receiving yards was a career-high, breaking the 671 yards he recorded in his sophomore season in five less games.

For his career, Marshall hauled in 106 receptions, 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns. The 23 touchdowns leave Marshall in tie for fourth, alongside fellow teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out of his junior season during the 2020 offseason.

His "last dance" against Texas A&M was a memorable one as his 10 catch performance for 134 yards was about the only offense LSU could muster throughout the course of the game. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Marshall was able to establish himself as a pure No. 1 option at receiver and likely improved his draft stock to a borderline first-round draft choice.

The timing of Marshall's decision, while unfortunate, is understandable as the Tigers face their most difficult up hill climb of the season. He's accomplished all that he can with the LSU program and leaves behind a great legacy of receivers, which has always been one of his goals.

Just last week Marshall held a player's only meeting where he expressed his thoughts on how the team needs to stay focused on finishing the season out the right way.

"I just wanted to remind them that we still got a mission ahead of us and we gotta keep playing and keep growing," Marshall said. "Through all of the hard times with this COVID stuff, we've gotta keep our eyes focused on the prize and that's to finish the season off the best way that we can."

All of the sudden a position of strength during the offseason is ripe with youth and inexperience. From now on, the Tigers will be relying heavily on contributions from Kayshon Boutte, Arik Gilbert, Jaray Jenkins, Racey McMath and Koy Moore to fill the spot left behind by Marshall.

It will likely throw a wrinkle into the gameplan for the remaining games against Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss with the Tigers losing their most talented offensive weapon for the rest of the season.

Developments will be shared as information is provided.