LSU Receiver Terrace Marshall Locking Down Chemistry With Quarterback Myles Brennan

Harrison Valentine

Junior receiver Terrace Marshall joined the voice of the Tigers Chris Blair for “LSU Sixty” on Thursday night to recap the 2019 season and discuss his development through an unusual offseason.

Marshall, who still managed to reel in 46 receptions for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns, was forced to miss three games due to a foot injury, before returning on Oct. 26 against Auburn. For the Bossier City native, being sidelined was demoralizing, even if it was for a short period of time.

“It was a tough time for me mentally because I was anxious to get back,” Marshall said. “I didn’t rush it. It was kind of hard, but as the weeks went on I was able to recover and do what I could to play again.”

With the return of Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, Marshall and senior Racey McMath, the receivers are destined for another season in the spotlight, but Marshall says individual recognition isn’t what the LSU program is about. It’s about selflessness and team accolades.

“There’s just a culture around here,” he admitted. “There’s no superstars. We’re one team, one heartbeat. It’s pretty much just natural for us.”

Like most people, Marshall has been trying to make the most of his time during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s had to adjust to the new normal, but so far it’s worked out for him.

On Monday, assistant head coach Mickey Joseph told LSU Sixty that during the state-wide quarantine, the receivers would send the coaching staff daily videos on their own of them working out with documentation of they were eating.

“Any chance I had to workout or do anything to make my game better, I did it,” he said. “It’s been a weird year, so we had to adjust to what’s going on around us. I’ve been trying to make the best of it.”

There’s no question that Marshall had a special connection with Joe Burrow in 2019, especially in the red zone. Now, with junior Myles Brennan taking over the position at quarterback, Marshall says he’s trying to build a similar rapport with Brennan through offseason workouts.

“During this offseason, we’ve had plenty of times to go out there, run routes and catch balls to get our timing down and chemistry up,” Marshall said. “It’s going to be good going into fall camp knowing we have a quarterback we can trust in. I’m excited to see what Myles can do.”

