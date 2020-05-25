2022 Defensive Back Terrance Brooks Ecstatic by LSU Football Offer, Considers Tigers the Real DBU

Chet Brooks knows exactly what his son, Terrance, is going through. The former Texas A & M Aggie defensive back, who devised the term "Wrecking Crew" during R.C. Slocum's days with the program in the ‘80s and ‘90s, has always been a guiding light throughout Terrance's recruitment process.

"It's been great, the advice he's given me," Terrance said. "Always telling me to be great, be humble and keep my head down through hard work and he's just very, very proud of me."

Chet became a linchpin for those Texas A & M secondaries while he was there and would eventually be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, where he'd start in a winning effort in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans.

Now a defensive backs coach at John Paul High School, his son's school, it's Terrance that now finds himself going through the process.

It's been a busy week for Brooks, who has received offers from LSU, Texas, Texas A & M, SMU and FIU in that time span. The string of offers is really the first ones to come down the pike for the talented defensive back out of Plano, Texas.

LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond officially made Brooks the offer back on May 19 and the plan is to stay in contact and get him down for a visit in the fall.

"I've been working really hard, going to training sessions and then he [Raymond] saw my film," Brooks said. "He liked how I'm long, fast and explosive. They told me to keep in contact with them and to let them know if I have any questions in the future."

While his athleticism is something that will continue to raise eyebrows, Brooks knows at the end of the day sound technique will win out. With the help of his father, Brooks is making sure to work on little intricacies within his technique to make him even better.

"Working on my skillset as a DB is extremely important whether it's transition steps, closing speed to the receivers, I've just been trying to improve a little bit each and every day," Brooks said. "I really want to improve on off coverage, my specialty is pressing up on the receiver and playing man but playing off the receiver takes a different mindset so that's one area I want to improve on."

LSU currently has three commitments in the 2021 class out of Texas and one in the 2022 class. It's clear the Tigers want to establish a culture of luring some of the best from the Lone Star state.

Texas has always been one of the breeding grounds of producing high end talent at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. Brooks thinks it's a combination of a number of factors that make Texas players unique.

"The development, the mentality and the leadership that I have are all things that I think make Texas football players a little different," Brooks said. "Just being on top of my business on the field and off the field is important."

Brooks never had much of a team preference when he was growing up, he just loved to watch football no matter who was playing. With that being said, he's watched plenty of film on former Tigers cornerback Greedy Williams and likens his game to that of the playmaking defensive back for the Cleveland Browns.

"I think I really stand out based on how long I am and how fast I am," Brooks said. "I look up to Greedy Williams, I like the way he plays. He just dominates on the field, always wants the ball and he's basically "greedy." It's in his name so I like that about him."

That national championship vibe that comes with the LSU program has resonated with many recruits throughout the 2021 and 2022 recruiting cycles. It's no different for Brooks, who is extremely intrigued by playing for the national champs.

"I really like that about them and they've always been known as DBU," Brooks said. "It would be an honor to play there one day."