The Latest On 5-Star Phenom, and LSU Target, Nyckoles Harbor

Harbor is set to take an official visit to Baton Rouge this fall, Tigers putting foot on gas for top 2023 athlete
The Tigers continue their pursuit for 5-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor. The freak athlete and Top-10 prospect in the 2023 class is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best recruits in the nation. LSU will host Harbor for an official visit the weekend of Oct. 7.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher, who can play both sides of the football as an athlete, is fresh off of a dominant junior season. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

A do-it-all athlete, Harbor has the chance to play a myriad of positions at the next level with his tremendous speed and versatility. With the gifts of a defensive end to the skills of a tight end, Harbor is a gem in this 2023 class.

LSU getting an official visit from the gifted athlete is a huge win for this program. A piece of the puzzle in Harbor’s recruitment will be the school's track and field program. With track times including a 20.63 in the 200m and 10.28 in the 100m, Harbor looks to be interested in being a dual sport athlete at the next level.

The phenom has had an incredible offseason with scouts prepared to label him as the jewel of this 2023 class due to his versatility. A do-it-all guy, head coach Brian Kelly will be putting his foot on the gas for the dynamic athlete.

LSU getting an official visit from the gifted prospect is a huge win for this program. Look for the Tigers to continue to push for Harbor, who could boost this program’s 2023 recruiting class from Top-10 to Top-5 instantaneously. 

