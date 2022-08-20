LSU Football: Who are the Tigers Prioritizing on Recruiting Trail?

LSU has filled 21 spots in their 2023 class, but this program isn’t finished just yet. With a few high-priority targets left on their radar, we could see this class crack the Top-5 team recruiting rankings in the blink of an eye.

Head coach Brian Kelly has really shown what he’s capable of in recruiting. Still a little ways to go, the concerns of him being unable to recruit in the SEC seem to be an afterthought at this point.

A whopping amount of recruits committed to the Tigers thus far has the LSU community wondering… What’s next?



Here are a few priority targets left on the board that this program has their foot on the gas for:

Zalance Heard - Offensive Line (5-star)

Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well with the Tigers in an all out pursuit for the Louisiana native. A top-10 prospect in the state, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could help this 2023 class significantly.

The hometown target will reveal his college commitment on September 1, choosing from a final five schools consisting of LSU, Nebraska, Florida, Houston and Florida State. The Tigers have made a significant push for the 5-star Monroe native, looking to keep the in-state prospect close to home.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Nyckoles Harbor - Athlete (5-star)

The Tigers continue their pursuit of five-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor, who locked in his official visit with the Tigers for the weekend of Oct. 7. Defensive ends coach Jamar Cain has been pushing for Harbor significantly over the last few months, finally getting a huge official visit from the top-10 prospect in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher, who can play both sides of the football as an athlete, is fresh off of a dominant junior season. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

Harbor won the 17-18 year old 200 meters dash with a time of 20.96 seconds. The top 10 (football) prospect in the 2023 class will look to be a two-sport athlete, playing on both the gridiron and track.

DJ Chester - Offensive Tackle (4-star)

A monstrous tackle, already sitting at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Chester is a force up front. One of the top offensive linemen in Georgia, his ability to run-block is what makes him such a gifted talent. A multi-sport athlete, his background in basketball shows with his quick feet.

Chester is one of the top offensive line prospects left in the 2023 cycle. In a state that is seemingly bursting with top linemen each year, Chester has certainly separated himself as one of the best in the business.

Coach Davis is prioritizing Chester in a big way, making an impact in his recruitment over the summer. It’s looking as though the Tigers are starting to pick up some traction with one of the nation’s top remaining offensive linemen still on the market.

Final Thoughts

This program has hit the jackpot throughout this 2023 cycle, adding a significant number of gifted weapons, but there are a few prospects left who could be the cherry on top. To secure an in-state recruit of Heard’s caliber would fill a position of need in this class.

The Tigers currently sit with two offensive linemen in the 2023 cycle, making Heard that much more important to this class.

For Harbor, the 5-star phenom would give the Tigers a pure athlete who can do just about everything on the gridiron. Hosting him this fall will be where LSU looks to separate themselves from the other SEC programs pushing for the Washington, DC native.