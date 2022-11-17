The Latest on 5-Star Phenom Nyckoles Harbor, Updates

The Tigers continue their pursuit of 2023 5-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor, who officially locked in his official visit with the Tigers for the weekend of Dec. 2. A visit that is scheduled to change dates after LSU clinched a spot in the SEC championship, the Tigers remain in good position for the generational talent.

Defensive ends coach Jamar Cain has been pushing for Harbor significantly over the last few months, finally getting a huge official visit from the top-10 prospect in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher had an incredible junior season in 2021, putting his name on the map. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

In his senior campaign, it was much of the same. Offensively, when Harbor has the football, he’s like a freight train running down the field. Nearly impossible to take down at the high school level, he dominated opponents routinely.

A do-it-all athlete, Harbor has the chance to play a myriad of positions at the next level with his tremendous speed and versatility. With the gifts of a defensive end to the skills of a tight end, Harbor is a gem in this 2023 class.

Fresh off of visits to South Carolina and Michigan, Harbor is beginning to trim his list and lock in on a few schools: LSU, South Carolina, Michigan and Miami.

LSU getting an official visit from the gifted athlete is a huge win for this program. A piece of the puzzle in Harbor’s recruitment will be the school's track and field program. With track times including a 20.63 in the 200m and 10.28 in the 100m, Harbor looks to be interested in being a dual sport athlete at the next level.

With LSU recruiting dominating the summer, this program will look to carry their success into the backend of the fall as they round out their 2023 cycle with Harbor having the chance to be the icing on the cake.