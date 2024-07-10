The LSU Offensive Line Haul: Tigers Hold Commitments From Trio of Top 10 Linemen
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue stockpiling talent in the trenches with offensive line coach Brad Davis dominating the recruiting trail.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of top 10 offensive linemen in America headlined by the No. 1 IOL, Carius Curne.
Davis has proven to be an elite-level recruiter with his success carrying into the 2025 cycle after landing three pledges already.
The program is in good hands for the long haul up front, and with Davis leading the position group, it's set the stage beautifully.
A look into LSU's 2025 Offensive Line Haul:
Carius Curne: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Curne, an Arkansas native who selected the Tigers over the hometown Razorbacks, announced his decision in June.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is fresh off of an official visit with offensive line coach Brad Davis and the Tigers in mid June with Curne electing to shutdown his recruitment just days after the trip.
Curne, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the country according to On3 Sports, made his way to "The Boot" for a multi-day stay where he could check out campus, talk business with Davis and more.
There was buzz that Curne wouldn't make the official visit to LSU after wrapping up a trip with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks the weekend before.
A former Razorbacks pledge, Sam Pittman's program had all the momentum heading into the weekend, but LSU swung for the fences after receiving the final visit.
Just days later, the Tigers landed his commitment.
Curne backed off of his pledge to Arkansas in March after the Tigers continued surging in his recruitment. It was a back and forth battle between both programs, according to a source, with a decision now public.
With Curne in the mix, LSU holds commitments from three players rated No. 1 at their position in Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Curne (No. 1 IOL).
We've seen Davis work his magic on the recruiting trail with several coveted prospects signing with LSU over the years. He's landed a five-star prospect in the last three recruiting cycles with Curne now becoming another prized commitment.
A true recruiting guru, he's worked his magic once again with the addition of a high-upside recruit in Curne.
A player who began playing football in just the ninth grade, Curne's ceiling is sky high with Davis doing his due diligence in this one.
Tyler Miller: No. 3 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Kelly and the LSU football staff continue stockpiling talent for the long haul after reeling in a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America: Tyler Miller.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder provides offensive line coach Brad Davis with another coveted prospect to add to his position group after committing in March.
Miller, a Mississippi native, is rated as a consensus four-star recruit across all platforms and is the 40th ranked prospect in the 2025 cyclee per On3.
He chose the Tigers over a slew of programs including Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State, among others.
Now, after visiting Baton Rouge in early spring, Miller has shutdown his recruitment and revealed his pledge to Kelly and Co. as he dials in for his senior campaign.
The trip to The Boot paved the way for Miller to commit to the Tigers and join their top-five recruiting class in the country.
On3's evaluation of Miller: “Tyler Miller has been in the top 100 for On3 for several months. A guy who could play multiple positions on the offensive line. Got to see him in person at the Atlanta Under Armour camp, he is really well-built at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. Has plus length with 34-plus inch arms. A violent, physical run-blocker. Going to need to continue to develop in pass protection, and I think his skillset right now projects most seamlessly on the interior, but he’s a good athlete, fluid mover and a guy who, when you look at the pure physical ability and his ready-made size, projects well.”
Devin Harper: No. 5 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Davis and Co. landed a commitment from the prized Louisiana offensive lineman in January after the Calvary Baptist (La.) star shut down his recruitment following an impressive visit.
Now, Harper adds to a talent rich offensive line group the Tigers have pieced together for the long haul in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is rated as a Top 10 lineman in America where he has an opportunity to continue cruising up the recruiting rankings.
LSU developed a close relationship with Harper during the fall of 2023, and after a visit to Baton Rouge months ago, he elected to close down his process and pop for the Tigers.
The Bayou Bengals continue stockpiling talent in The Boot with offensive line coach Brad Davis adding impressive talent to the trenches for the future.
