LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Reacts to Athens Food Bank Fundraiser Following Heisman Speech

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow delivered an extremely powerful speech after winning the Heisman on Dec. 14. If you are a native of Athens, Ohio, an LSU fan or just like to hear inspirational stories, you were probably moved at some point during the speech.





In one particular part of the speech, Burrow raised awareness for Southeast Ohio, calling it one of the more impoverished areas in the state, nearly two times the national average poverty rate.

"Coming from Southeast, Ohio, it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said. "There's so many people that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all of those kids in Athens that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here too."





The quote took on a new life as it inspired thousands of people to donate to Athens County Food Bank, providing food for those who would go hungry otherwise and raising nearly $500,000 in less than a week.





TMZ caught up with Burrow for an interview via Skype and asked the senior quarterback about his reaction to the fundraiser.

"It's been crazy, I didn't expect that at all," Burrow said. "I was just speaking from the heart and just trying to bring attention to an area that kind of gets lost in the mud. The out pour of support has been unbelievable and people have reached out to me and told me stories about how much that food bank and that area have meant to them. I think their yearly budget has increased 10 fold the last couple of weeks and it's been just incredible support."

Burrow went on to say he's looking into different ways in which he can continue to help the community.

"I'm starting to realize the impact I can have on the area and I'm trying to think of some more things that I can do," Burrow said. "The fact that there's going to be food for people that would've been hungry otherwise means a lot to me."

At last check, the Athens Food Bank donations had reached $464,000. To make a donation click the following link.