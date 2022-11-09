Three Arkansas Players to Watch Against No. 7 LSU

Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue to live in the moment. With a program that controls their own destiny, it’s difficult to not look ahead at the bigger picture come postseason play, but this squad is taking it one week at a time.

This week, they’ll face an Arkansas Razorbacks program that has all the tools to make this a challenging matchup. It’s the SEC. Every week is difficult, but hitting the road to Fayetteville will definitely be different.

The Razorbacks attain a myriad of weapons, but a few must be on their A-game in order to upset a surging LSU program.

Here are three players to watch Saturday morning:

KJ Jefferson - Quarterback

Jefferson has given the Tigers trouble in the past. A cannon of an arm and a wide-body to hit stick defenders if he so chooses to, the Razorbacks’ QB1 is a player on this squad the LSU defense will be game planning for in a big way, but his status remains up in the air.

The Arkansas signal-caller has been battling a shoulder injury, holding him out of practice at times this week, and is questionable for Saturday, but the Tigers remain preparing for the gifted athlete.

The Tigers have already faced a few larger quarterbacks, specifically Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson. With this defense keeping Richardson in check, it allowed LSU to propel themselves to victory. Look for the Tigers to come out with a similar game plan here.

Jefferson is up to 1,981 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Extremely smart with the football in his hands, it’ll be the job of this LSU defensive line to pressure him and force bad decisions.

Raheim Sanders - Running Back

Sanders is an absolute unit. The ability to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage while putting his head down and hit-sticking others is what has elevated his status as one of the top backs in the SEC to this point.

Already up to 1,101 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, the electrifying running back will certainly give this LSU defense a challenge. The Tigers have struggled against the run game a few times this season, specifically against the Florida Gators after giving up over 200 yards, but improved success should put them in good position against Sanders.

Bumper Poole - Linebacker

Poole leads the team in total tackles (80) while his partner in crime, Drew Sanders, has been a pass rushing machine this season, totaling a whopping 7.5 sacks. The lethal duo has risen to the occasion a handful of times this season and this young LSU offensive line must monitor what Sanders is capable of when rushing the quarterback.

Poole continues to be the heartbeat of this defense. A veteran in the locker room, his presence is felt on just about every play with the Tigers needing to keep him in check to come away with a big-time victory.

We saw the Tigers contain a Crimson Tide defensive line on Saturday, propelling them to victory, and they’ll need much of the same against the Razorbacks this weekend in Fayetteville.