Three Immediate Impact Early Enrollees

LSU will bring in a monstrous 2023 class this offseason, and of the 25 signees, 13 of them have already arrived on campus. Early-enrollees have the chance to take part in the 15 spring practices across March and April as they get acclimated to college life.

But who has the chance to make an impact during their freshman campaign? The Tigers have a few 5-stars in their back pocket and players filling positions of need. We saw Head Coach Brian Kelly rely on youngsters in 2022, but could it be the same in 2023?

Here we took a look into three immediate impact freshmen:

Dashawn Womack - EDGE

Arguably the most important signee in LSU’s 2023 class, Womack has the chance to step in soon to help Jamar Cain’s defensive line. With both Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers have a few spots to fill on the outside. Insert Womack.

LSU has made a few moves this offseason via the transfer portal to bring in veterans with Power Five experience, but Womack has all the intangibles to earn significant snaps this upcoming season if all goes accordingly during spring camp.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound menace has flown up the recruiting rankings as his technique catches up to his physical tools. Putting it all together in his senior campaign, he was flat out dominant. With sheer size and tenacity paired with development in how he uses his twitchy hands, look for Womack to be that dude quickly for LSU.

Javien Toviano - Defensive Back

This is where it gets interesting. Toviano signed with LSU where many anticipated him to be a cornerback from the jump for this unit, but after the Tigers hit the transfer portal with force, signing four cornerbacks, it provides flexibility for Toviano.

A player who can thrive at nickel and safety as well as corner, we could see Toviano impact this LSU defense in a myriad of ways in year one. As gifted as they come both on and off the field, the early-enrollee could be in position to play in 2023.

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Toviano continues to build up his body to compete at the next level, and after a four year stretch where he dominated the best of the best in Texas, look for his competitive nature to come out this spring and turn a few heads.

Ka’Morreum Pimpton - Tight End

Pimpton was a late addition to the 2023 class. Flipping from Vanderbilt to LSU during the Early Signing Period, the Tigers secured one of the nation’s top tight ends. As gifted as they come at a position of need for LSU, look for the Tigers to utilize his talents early.

Certainly LSU already has Mason Taylor as their tight end of the future, but Pimpton has the chance to make an impact rather quickly. One of the best receiving tight ends in the country, a one-two punch of Taylor and Pimpton looks to be lethal long term.

Pimpton is already built for the next level. At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, he built his body up for the college game during his senior season of high school. After dominating his final season, he flew up the rankings and gained the national recognition he deserved. Pimpton has all the tools to be an immediate impact player for LSU in 2023 given his unteachable traits and receiving ability at the tight end position.