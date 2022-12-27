Skip to main content

Three Immediate Impact Transfers For LSU Football

Tigers went out and secured a number of the top players in the portal, but who can fill in on day one and make an impact?
LSU signed a number of immediate impact transfers this month, but a few names certainly stand out from the rest. The Tigers lost a few players to the 2023 NFL Draft and transfer portal, but recruiting has been a strong spot for this program, making their ability to reload at certain positions happen virtually overnight.

The cornerback position was and is a group that continues to need retooling, but as the end of December nears, LSU has secured two defensive backs who can fill in on Day 1 to make change in that room.

Here are three immediate impact transfers the Tigers signed:

Denver Harris - Cornerback - Texas A&M Transfer

6-1 * 175 * So. * Trf.

Houston, Texas (Northshore HS/Texas A&M)

"Transfer cornerback from Texas A&M … One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects for the Class of 2022 … Former 5-star recruit from Northshore High School in Houston … Under Armour All-America as a senior in high school … Appeared in 5 games as a true freshman in 2022 … 14 tackles, 3 pass breakups for the Aggies in 2022 …. Had 4 tackles vs. Alabama and a pair of pass breakups vs. Mississippi State … Named to the Athletics’ mid-season Freshman All-America team in 2022."

Zy Alexander - Cornerback - Southeastern Louisiana Transfer

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La has had a productive career to this point with the Lions, looking to carry his success to Baton Rouge:

2022 First Team All-Southland Conference

2021 Second Team FCS All-America (Stats Perform)

2021 Third Team FCS All-America (AP)

2021 First Team All-Southland Conference

2021 First Team All-Louisiana

“Transfer from Southeastern Louisiana where he was a 3-year starter for the Lions … Helped the Lions to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and 2022 … Lions went 9-4 in both 2021 and 2022, falling in the second round of the FCS Playoffs each year … Twice named first team All-Southland Conference … Earned All-America honors in 2021 … Appeared in 31 games at Southeastern, registering 97 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 9 interceptions … Had 6 interceptions at Southeastern in 2021 and returned 2 interceptions for TDs in 2022 … Prepped at Loreauville High School where he was also a standout in baseball.”

Aaron Anderson - Wide Receiver/Return Specialist - Alabama

5-9 * 184 * RFr.-Trf.

New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr HS/Alabama)

"One of the nation’s top prep wide receivers for the Class of 2022 … Native of New Orleans and prepped at Edna Karr High School … Spent one season at Alabama and redshirted after appearing in one game for the Crimson Tide in 2022 … 5-star wide receiver and rated as the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the Class of 2022 … Named the New Orleans Metro Offensive Player of the Year by the Times-Picayune in 2021 … Finished high school career with 20 returns for touchdowns and over 6,000 total yards … Returned 5 kickoffs for TDs as a senior in 2021 and added 74 receptions for 926 yards and 14 scores."

