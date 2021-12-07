Three LSU Players Named to All-SEC Teams for 2021 Season

The All-SEC teams are hot off the presses and linebacker Damone Clark was named to the first team while kicker Cade York and offensive lineman Ed Ingram both earned second team honors for the 2021 season.

Clark and York making the All-SEC list comes as no surprise. Both came into 2021 with high expectations and exceeded them at every level. Clark led the country in tackles with 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

He was undoubtedly one of the most improved players in the country and became a finalist for the Butkus Award before ultimately losing out to Georgia's Nakobe Dean. Always a phenomenal leader for this group, where Clark really improved was in his coverage, his tackling and in the ability to use his hands at the line of scrimmage.

Just this week, interim coach Brad Davis spoke about how important Clark has been to the LSU program this season.

"He's the best linebacker in college football, hands down," Davis said. "Not only his production on the field but what he means to this team, his leadership, him being a voice of calm and sustainability for our guys. The state of Louisiana owes that kid a huge credit of gratitude. He gave me fits in practice trying to block him but he's going to go on and have a bright future. That kid's gonna be a star."

As for York, he was considered by many to be the best placekicker in the country and proved to be absolutely deserving of the hype throughout 2021. As a junior, York knocked in 15-of-18 field goals, including 7-of-8 from 50 yards or more and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza kicking award but didn't make the finalist cut.

The fifth year senior Ingram was also an integral part to the Tigers offensive line for really the last two seasons. He appeared in 11 games for LSU, starting all of them and was a critical piece in the run blocking in particular.

It's been well covered that this group struggled at times throughout the season but Ingram was always a calming presence in the huddle and as a leader off the field as well. He and Clark have most recently accepted invitations to be a part of the Senior Bowl next spring prior to the NFL Draft.